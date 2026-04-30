Maul Star Sam Witwer Addresses Star Wars Fan Demands Ahead of Finale [Exclusive]

One of the strongest elements of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is its compelling cast of characters. Obviously, fans are getting an opportunity to see the titular Maul in a way like never before, but there are also plenty of new faces that have left a memorable impression in a short period of time. One of the most captivating figures is Devon Izara, a former Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66 and is on the run with her master, Eeko-Dio Daki. It goes without saying that Devon has found herself in Maul’s crosshairs on multiple occasions, but that dynamic hasn’t unfolded in the way some suspected. There are viewers who are waiting for Devon to become Maul’s apprentice, though according to Sam Witwer, that’s been happening all along.

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In an interview with ComicBook, Witwer recalled sifting through fans’ reactions to Shadow Lord, finding amusement in complaints that we haven’t seen Maul training an apprentice yet. “And I kind of laughed, because you’re seeing it right now. Started early in the show. He’s training [Devon],” he said. “Whether she likes it or not. We’ll see if she takes to it. We’ll see if she eventually goes, ‘No, that’s not happening.’ But Maul’s way with Devon is, every time he bumps into her, there’s a new lesson. And does she succeed or fail at that lesson? I love that aspect of it.”

He continued, “But, you wanna know how this guy shapes an apprentice? Well, you’re watching it happen, whether the person gives the okay or not. It’s a very interesting, very dark side, scary way of looking at it, I think.”

Devon’s Fate Is One of the Biggest Questions for the Shadow Lord Finale

Throughout Shadow Lord, Devon has not pledged herself to Maul and is distrustful of him (even while acknowledging they share a common enemy in the Empire). So it would appear she has not completely taken to his teachings yet. With Eeko-Dio Daki at her side, Devon seemingly remains committed to the light side, though there have been signs of that starting to crack. It’s telling that in her introductory scene, Devon impulsively takes action by robbing a fruit stand, highlighting a key difference between her and Eeko-Dio. While her master is steadfast in Jedi tradition (arguably to his detriment), Devon seems more open to evolving with the times.

It creates a fascinating dynamic; Eeko-Dio is the angel on Devon’s shoulder, encouraging her to stay on the right path. Meanwhile, Maul is the devil, attempting to corrupt the young Jedi and mold her in his image at any chance he gets. Maul clearly sees potential in Devon, hoping to twist her hate for the Empire into a weapon he can use to advance his criminal enterprise and defeat Darth Sidious. With Eeko-Dio still around, Devon has resisted Maul thus far, but it remains to be seen what will happen in the final two episodes of Season 1. Should Eeko-Dio perish (continuing the longstanding tradition of Star Wars mentors dying), Devon could become more vulnerable and susceptible to Maul.

Since it’s already been confirmed Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 is on the way (and we hopefully won’t have to wait long to see it), it seems likely Devon’s story will continue beyond the Season 1 finale. It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if the first season ended with Devon making a decision on whether or not she’ll align herself with Maul moving forward. Things have been building up to that sliding doors moments for her, and Shadow Lord can’t keep treading water there. Even if Eeko-Dio survives Season 1, it feels like a natural progression for Devon to formally become Maul’s apprentice (at least temporarily), believing that’s the best path to fight back against the Empire.

Opening herself up to Maul would be a way to ensure Devon is a dynamic character moving forward. If she stays true to the Jedi way and opts not to follow Maul, Shadow Lord Season 2 would run the risk of repeating itself from a storytelling perspective. Agreeing to be Maul’s prized pupil would be a way for the creative team to paint their dynamic in a new light, giving them opportunities to do interesting things with the characters. Perhaps Devon needs to stray from the light for a bit in order to reaffirm her faith in Eeko-Dio’s teachings.

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