The Most Thrilling TV Series of the 2010s Just Started Streaming Free (And You Need to Binge it ASAP)

The TV lineup over on Tubi just got a whole lot stronger. The free, ad-supported streaming service has had a great roster of TV shows for a long time, but a surprise addition over the weekend leveled the whole thing up in a big way. Despite the fact that it wasn’t on Tubi’s previously announced list of April arrivals, Mr. Robot was just added to the streamer’s lineup.

Friday morning saw all four seasons of USA Network’s Mr. Robot added to Tubi, allowing TV fans to binge the every episode at no cost. The cyber thriller series aired 45 episodes from 2015 to 2019, making star Rami Malek a household name in the process.

If you’re not familiar, Mr. Robot follows a hacker and cyber security expert named Elliot, who gets roped into a global conspiracy. Elliot is forced to play both sides of the shadowy conflict, while simultaneously dealing with his own instability. The series also stars Christian Slater as the titular Mr. Robot.

With 45 episodes, Mr. Robot is a great length to create a satisfying watch for new fans. It’s short enough that it doesn’t require a massive time commitment, but it’s long enough to dig deep into its characters and give you plenty to invest in. The best part is that the show was able to actually end, so you’ll be satisfied knowing that there won’t be any concerns about its future once you’re done.

Mr. Robot is one of the best and most unique shows to come from the start of the Peak TV era. The show is firmly in “must watch” territory and Tubi just made it easier than ever to check out.

What’s New on Tubi?

There have been a lot of great new additions to Tubi in recent weeks, especially at the start of the month — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that joined the service on April 1st.

