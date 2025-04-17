Two of Quentin Tarantino’s Best Movies Are Streaming Completely Free

While every movie fan continues the seemingly never-ending wait for news about Quentin Tarantino’s final feature film, the director’s previous efforts continue to be some of the most re-watched by movie lovers. There’s been a lot of buzz around Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as a potential sequel gears up with David Fincher directing. A few of his most beloved films recently got stunning 4K restorations. Tarantino movies are consistently present in pop culture, and two of his best efforts are now available to stream for free.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This month, Tubi added Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 to its streaming lineup, making them free to watch for everybody. There are a few ads inserted into movies and shows on Tubi, but there is never any kind of subscription or fee required to start streaming.
Released in 2003 and 2004, the Kill Bill movies combine for a revenge saga about The Bride (Uma Thurman), a former assassin who wakes up from a years-long coma and seeks revenge on the former lover who almost killed her.
While the two Kill Bill volumes exist as separate movies right now, Tarantino has always talked up the one-movie version of the story, which has been nicknamed Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. That film has unfortunately never received a proper release in North America, but Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 did both receive 4K restorations earlier this year. You can purchase your copy of those new Kill Bill 4Ks here.
[RELATED: Forgotten Eddie Murphy Series Suddenly Streaming Free]
What’s New on Tubi?
There have been a lot of great new additions to Tubi in recent weeks, especially at the start of the month — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that joined the service on April 1st.
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Born in East LA
Code Name: The Cleaner
Corporate Animals
Cry Baby
Dog (2022)
Fighting With My Family
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Identity Thief
Liar Liar
Little Nicky
Love, Rosie
My, Myself and Irene
Monster-in-Law
Paul
Sausage Party
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Stuber
The Break-Up
The Hustle
The Interview (2014)
The Mask
The Naked Gun From the Files of Police Squad!
The People We Hate at the Wedding
The Spy Who Dumped Me
The Watch (2012)
Tropic Thunder
Are you going to be revisiting the Kill Bill movies now that they’re free on Tubi? Where do they rank among your favorite Quentin Tarantino films? Let us know in the comments!