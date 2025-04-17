Two of Quentin Tarantino’s Best Movies Are Streaming Completely Free

While every movie fan continues the seemingly never-ending wait for news about Quentin Tarantino’s final feature film, the director’s previous efforts continue to be some of the most re-watched by movie lovers. There’s been a lot of buzz around Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as a potential sequel gears up with David Fincher directing. A few of his most beloved films recently got stunning 4K restorations. Tarantino movies are consistently present in pop culture, and two of his best efforts are now available to stream for free.

This month, Tubi added Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 to its streaming lineup, making them free to watch for everybody. There are a few ads inserted into movies and shows on Tubi, but there is never any kind of subscription or fee required to start streaming.

Released in 2003 and 2004, the Kill Bill movies combine for a revenge saga about The Bride (Uma Thurman), a former assassin who wakes up from a years-long coma and seeks revenge on the former lover who almost killed her.

While the two Kill Bill volumes exist as separate movies right now, Tarantino has always talked up the one-movie version of the story, which has been nicknamed Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. That film has unfortunately never received a proper release in North America, but Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2 did both receive 4K restorations earlier this year. You can purchase your copy of those new Kill Bill 4Ks here.

