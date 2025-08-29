2017 Crime Movie With 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score Just Hit Tubi

Tubi is updating its streaming library in August 2025 with new movies and shows, and the Fox free streaming service’s most recent additions includes a 2017 crime movie with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score. The crime genre has seen some memorable installments over the decades, with movies like The Godfather, Pulp Fiction, and Uncut Gems remaining standouts in the genre. In 2017, an action crime movie written and directed by Edgar Wright raced into theaters and straight to critical acclaim.

On August 1, 2025, Tubi added Baby Driver to its free streaming catalog. The action-packed movie, which was two decades in the making by the time it hit theaters in the summer of 2017, centers around a young and talented getaway driver whose life, love, and freedom are threatened following a final doomed heist. The star-studded cast includes Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Eiza González, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

Why You Should Watch Baby Driver

Baby Driver was Wright’s passion project. First ideated when he was 21 and developed for nearly two decades, Wright’s devotion to the film is evident through its unique blend of action, music, and visual storytelling. The movie sets itself apart from other crime and heist movies by making music a central part of the story. Baby Driver’s action and narrative is synchronized to the soundtrack, the film’s live-action car chases choreographed to the music, creating a unique and memorable cinematic experience. The movie’s well-developed characters and compelling performances from its cast help bring depth to the action and bring the story to life.

Baby Driver was a commercial success, grossing more than $226 million worldwide, and was all well-received by critics. The movie has the “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics’ score and a critics’ consensus that reads, “Stylish, exciting, and fueled by a killer soundtrack, Baby Driver hits the road and it’s gone — proving fast-paced action movies can be smartly written without sacrificing thrills.” The movie was also loved by the audience, who gave it an 86% rating. The film’s critical success played out on the award circuit, Baby Driver picking up several nominations, including three Academy Awards nominations, two BAFTA Film Awards nominations, and a Golden Globe nominations.

Other Action Movies Now On Tubi

Tubi is a go-to destination for action movies, and making it even better is the fact that they stream for free! Fox’s free streaming service brings viewers new titles monthly, and the streamer’s August 2025 lineup includes several action-packed films. See the full list of Tubi’s August 2025 action movies below.

