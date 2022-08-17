Twilight Director Regrets Refusing Taylor Swift to Cameo in New Moon

When the Twilight films were being released in theaters, they were some of the biggest YA events on the planet, with musician Taylor Swift bringing with her equal attention and excitement. Director of Twilight: New Moon Chris Weitz recently recalled that, with Swift herself being a fan of the franchise, she had requested a cameo in the film, though Weitz shot down the idea, a refusal which he now regrets. The filmmaker detailed how, given the fantastical subject matter of the series, the concept of destroying the series' "reality" seems somewhat sillier now than it did when he was bringing the book to life.

"The craziest one of all those was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, right?" Weitz said on The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe podcast when discussing famous figures who wanted to join the franchise. "And actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie -- not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard.' She will be, like, someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

Weitz's shock about Swift's devotion confirms just how unexpected her passion for the series was, with the director detailing that he felt audiences would feel exactly the same way if she had a cameo in the sequel.

"The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, like for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," Weitz confessed. "I kick myself for it too, because I was like, 'Wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.'"

He joked, "But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film. It's funny that I was saying for this movie, which is about a girl who doesn't know whether she should love a vampire or a werewolf and this family of, like, undead, and I was like, 'Oh, that would really throw from the realism of the movie.'"

With the years that have passed since the Twilight adaptations concluded, it's possible a new adaptation of the material could be developed at some point in the future.

