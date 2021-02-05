Here's What Taylor Swift Could Look Like as X-Men's Dazzler

✖

Now that the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and a slew of other Marvel characters are under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have already begun to theorize about who will embody the iconic characters. That has especially been the case for the X-Men, as there is an ever-growing number of beloved mutant characters that could hit the big screen. A new piece of art from Steven Defendini takes a somewhat-meta approach to one of them, imagining pop icon Taylor Swift as Alison Blaire/Dazzler, the pop star X-Men member who has the ability to control flashes of light.

This isn't the first time that Swift has been suggested for Dazzler, as rumors had previously suggested that she could be cameoing as the character in X-Men: Apocalypse, after multiple members of the film's cast and crew were spotted at a Swift concert during filming. As screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg explained, that ultimately ended up being nothing more than an accidental coincidence.

"We went to the show, me and those people, and then she invited us to come back and meet her afterwards," Kinberg explained back in 2015. "It was just a photo backstage at the concert, and that was the only time we ever saw her. That’s where that particular rumor came from."

The Orville and Paper Towns star Haltson Sage ultimately played Dazzler in the "Fox-verse" of films, appearing in 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

While it's still unknown exactly when Dazzler and the other X-Men could make their first foray into the MCU, it's definitely something that fans are excited about the possibility of -- and that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted is already in the works.

"You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started," Feige told ScreenRant in an interview earlier this year. "I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

“We spent 12 years at Marvel Studios really embracing and digging into all the stories of characters who had never been brought to the screen before, but there would be times when we’d have a supporting player or a reference point or something for a movie and legal would go, ‘don’t forget that characters on that other list and you don’t have access to it,'” Feige previously said in a 2019 interview. “I’m not talking about Professor X or Wolverine, but there are thousands of characters in those brands and we’d shrug and go okay and figure out another solution. It will be nice to not have to do that.”

