Taylor Swift Thanks Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively After Grammy Album of the Year Win

Taylor Swift had to thank Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids during her Grammy award speech for winning Album of the Year. The artist release Folklore to a hungry world last year and a lot of fans are still yearning for more. It’s strange to think that the Deadpool star and his wife are the ones who helped provide the inspiration for some parts of the album. Betty, Inez, and James are the names of the kids, but the songs really aren’t about them specifically. Still, it’s probably a fun moment for the young ones at home who get to see a family friend take home a tremendous honor. This is the eighth album for Swift who’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Her initial releases were country-flavored, but now, she’s a bonafide pop star. And the Swifts can take solace in the fact that their favorite performer has the hardware to back it up now.

She said, “[Thank you to] Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write. I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine. I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty, and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds], who are the second and third people I play the songs I write."

“One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she told CBS News. "Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

When the initial album got announced, Swift explained the approach to her fans. They were more than ready for more music from the young star.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. … I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

