The Twilight Saga Is Switching Streaming Services Again

The Twilight Saga is on the move again! The ever-popular series of Twilight films has moved from streaming service to streaming service over the past couple of years. Most major services have played home to Twilight at one point or another, and the films are changing hands once again once September rolls around.

All five Twilight films are currently streaming on Amazon's Prime Video service, but they're slated to leave at the end of August. Peacock recently released the list of movies and shows being added to its lineup in September, and the entire Twilight Saga made the cut. September 1st will see them all shift from Prime Video to Peacock.

The Twilight films are just five of the movies set to arrive on Peacock at the start of the month. Here's the full list of titles hitting Peacock on September 1st:

17 Again, 2009

About a Boy, 2022

American Dreamz, 2006

Army of Darkness, 1993

Baby Mama, 2008

Beetlejuice, 1988

The Birds, 1963

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Blind Side, 2009

Bulletproof, 1996

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Charlie Wilson's War, 2007

Couples Retreat, 2009

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1979

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Dredd, 2012

Epic, 2013

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Escape the Field, 2022

The Expendables, 2010

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

Fear, 1996

Frenzy, 1972

Friday Night Lights, 2004

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Furious 7, 2015

Gone Girl, 2014

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

Grown Ups, 2010

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

The Hangover, 2009

Jurassic Park, 1993

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Land of the Dead, 2005

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Love Actually, 2003

Madagascar, 2005

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Mama, 2013

The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1956

Marnie, 1964

Mercy, 2014

My Best Friend's Wedding, 1997

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016

Notting Hill, 1999

Paul, 2011

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Pitch Perfect, 2012

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015

Planet of the Apes, 2001

Pretty Woman, 1990

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho, 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho, 1998

The Purge: Election Year, 2016

Rear Window, 1954

Rob Zombie's Halloween II, 2009

Rope, 1948

The Rundown, 2003

Saboteur, 1942

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Shadow of a Doubt, 1943

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

Shocker, 1993

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Sleepless, 2017

Slither, 2006

Steel Magnolias, 1989

Tales From the Crpyt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

Taxi, 2004

Ted 2, 2015

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

Thirst, 2009

Twilight, 2004

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Twister, 1996

United 93, 2006

Vertigo, 1958

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Waterboy, 1998

The Wolfman, 2010

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valentine, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Mighty Ones, Season 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 2B, New Episode (Syfy)

The Resort, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

That '70s Show, Seasons 1-8

Top Chef VIP, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Will you be checking out the Twilight Saga on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!