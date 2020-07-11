Comic Book Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite X-Men, MCU, DCEU, and Sony Films
You may have noticed that lots of big franchise names are trending on Twitter today. X-Men, MCU, DCEU, and Sony are all hot topics, and we think we've traced the origin. This morning, a Twitter user, @ambarish17, asked the question, “Ok, Comic book movie fans, let's do this. Choose your favourite movie from each of the following franchises- #Xmen #MCU #DCEU #Sony Marvel movies (Spiderman 1-3, TASM 1-2 etc).” They also suggested people tag five of their friends, which is how the hashtags have continued to grow. This fun little game has caused a lot of side trends, with people talking about the individual franchises. However, in honor of the original tweet, we pulled up some of the answers floating around, which reveals people's favorites from each comic book movie franchise.
As expected, the movie choices greatly vary depending on the person. We chose some random answers and picked a few tweets from members of ComicBook.com. You can read some of the replies below...
BD Spreading The Trend
#XMen: Days of Future Past#MCU: Avengers: Endgame#DCEU: Shazam!#Sony: Spider-Man 2 https://t.co/JWtLBdj17t— BD 🍒 (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2020
Spider-Verse Rights
Xmen- Days of Future Past (extended editio)— Amy D. (@amyd2416) July 11, 2020
MCU- Winter Solider
DCEU- BVS
Sony- Is there really anything else 👇 pic.twitter.com/1SL6LElnuI
When The Women Are Just Too Good
#XMen: Days of Future Past#MCU: Captain America: The Winter Soldier#DCEU: Toss up between Wonder Woman/Birds of Prey#Sony: Into the Spiderverse https://t.co/V3IHlwIWRD— Sammi (@RunawaySpammi) July 11, 2020
Respect
#XMen: Logan#MCU: Iron Man#DCEU: Birds of Prey#Sony: Into the Spiderverse https://t.co/IlT4buHW36— Jake²¹² ✿ ᵇ ˡ ᵐ ᵃᶜᵃᵇ (@cal_kcstis) July 11, 2020
Lots of Logan Love
X-Men - Logan— Samer Alkaabi (@Samercreates) July 11, 2020
MCU - Civil War
DCEU - Batman v Superman
Sony - Into The Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/AHnGBZWA5e
Infinity War Rep
#XMen: X Men Origins#MCU: Infinity War#DCEU: Wonder Woman#Sony : Into the Spiderverse https://t.co/Td5Ej3Ppyg— Friendlyneighborhoodhuman (@A_MysticalOne) July 11, 2020
Chris Weighs In
#Xmen: Days of Future Past. Easy.#MCU: Civil War#DCEU: Wonder Woman#Sony: Spider-Man 2 https://t.co/7VucqzA8kh— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) July 11, 2020
Great Photo Choices
#XMen Deadpool 2#MCU Avengers: End Game#DCEU Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice#Sony Spiderman pic.twitter.com/nDI2Yei9no— Gwo Neg🇭🇹 (@_KremasPapi) July 11, 2020
Venom Is Trending, Too
#XMen - Logan #MCU - Infinity War #DCEU - Wonder Woman #Sony - Venom https://t.co/bBZCWJUjcD— All Elite Joe (@JoeProWrestling) July 11, 2020
I Cheated
As requested, favorites from #XMen, #MCU, #DCEU, and #Sony (no one said that one had to be a comic book movie.) pic.twitter.com/wQsTxpbWwe— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 11, 2020
Love The Shazam Love
Ok, CBM fans, let's do this.
Choose your favorite movie from each franchise:#Xmen - Logan#MCU - GOTG#DCEU - Shazam#Sony - Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2
Tag 5 of your friends too@SKComics2 @ArchibaldTweets @BatSpidey04 @bagleyspidey @Yassin_blu pic.twitter.com/ESZm6mCgvS— The Guy Who Loves Spider-Man #BlackLivesMatter (@ChibuikemMolok1) July 11, 2020
An Interesting Combo
#MCU: Avengers Endgame#XMen: X2 #Sony: Far From Home #DCEU: Aquaman https://t.co/zoDnFHGaxv— wrestlefer333🇲🇽 🖕🏽trump MAGA (@wrestlefer34296) July 11, 2020
You Can Never Go Wrong With Thor: Ragnarok
#XMen: Logan#MCU: Thor Ragnarok#DCEU: Shazam#Sony: The Amazing Spiderman 2 https://t.co/30hHpMfsqp— oceanbird astronomonov (@DarthQuinzel) July 11, 2020
A Colorful Selection
Best movie of each franchise:#Xmen - X-Men: Days of Future Past#DCEU - Wonder Woman#MCU - Thor Ragnarok#Sony - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse— Santi Rodriguez, spice runner (@TheRunningMonk) July 11, 2020
Quite Surprising
Ok, fans, let's do this.— Jose Maria (@jmrbseven) July 11, 2020
Choose your favourite movie from each franchise.#Xmen - X-Men Origins Wolverine#MCU - Ant-Man and the Wasp#DCEU - Aquaman#Sony - Spider-Man (2002) pic.twitter.com/zRcZrBrxIW
What are your favorites from each comic book movie franchise? Tell us in the comments!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.