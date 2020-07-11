Comic Book Fans Are Sharing Their Favorite X-Men, MCU, DCEU, and Sony Films

By Jamie Jirak

You may have noticed that lots of big franchise names are trending on Twitter today. X-Men, MCU, DCEU, and Sony are all hot topics, and we think we've traced the origin. This morning, a Twitter user, @ambarish17, asked the question, “Ok, Comic book movie fans, let's do this. Choose your favourite movie from each of the following franchises- #Xmen #MCU #DCEU #Sony Marvel movies (Spiderman 1-3, TASM 1-2 etc).” They also suggested people tag five of their friends, which is how the hashtags have continued to grow. This fun little game has caused a lot of side trends, with people talking about the individual franchises. However, in honor of the original tweet, we pulled up some of the answers floating around, which reveals people's favorites from each comic book movie franchise.

As expected, the movie choices greatly vary depending on the person. We chose some random answers and picked a few tweets from members of ComicBook.com. You can read some of the replies below...

BD Spreading The Trend

prevnext

Spider-Verse Rights

prevnext

When The Women Are Just Too Good

prevnext

Respect

prevnext

Lots of Logan Love

prevnext

Infinity War Rep

prevnext

Chris Weighs In

prevnext

Great Photo Choices

prevnext

Venom Is Trending, Too

prevnext

I Cheated

prevnext

Love The Shazam Love

prevnext

An Interesting Combo

prevnext

You Can Never Go Wrong With Thor: Ragnarok

prevnext

A Colorful Selection

prevnext
0comments

Quite Surprising

What are your favorites from each comic book movie franchise? Tell us in the comments!

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of