Harry Potter Fans Are Regretting Their Tattoos Following J.K. Rowling's Transphobic Comments

Tributes to your favorite pieces of pop culture don't get much more permanent than a tattoo, but as many fanatics can tell you, paying homage to a movie, TV show, or comic book in such a lasting way can come with its drawbacks. Take, for example, the Harry Potter community and its creator, J.K. Rowling, making a number of transphobic comments over the past week that go so against the inspirational nature of the series that actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Bonnie Wright have all spoken out against Rowling, in addition to studio Warner Bros. also weighing in on the issue officially.

"‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" the author shared on Twitter earlier this month. "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

She added, "I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so."

Understandably, these comments, in addition to a number of others the creator has made over the years, has seen Potter fans want to disassociate with franchise in any way they can, especially those who adorned their bodies with permanent tributes to the Wizarding World.

Scroll down to see what Harry Potter fans are saying about their tattoos in the wake of the controversy.