Harry Potter Fans Are Regretting Their Tattoos Following J.K. Rowling's Transphobic Comments
Tributes to your favorite pieces of pop culture don't get much more permanent than a tattoo, but as many fanatics can tell you, paying homage to a movie, TV show, or comic book in such a lasting way can come with its drawbacks. Take, for example, the Harry Potter community and its creator, J.K. Rowling, making a number of transphobic comments over the past week that go so against the inspirational nature of the series that actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Bonnie Wright have all spoken out against Rowling, in addition to studio Warner Bros. also weighing in on the issue officially.
"‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" the author shared on Twitter earlier this month. "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."
She added, "I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so."
Understandably, these comments, in addition to a number of others the creator has made over the years, has seen Potter fans want to disassociate with franchise in any way they can, especially those who adorned their bodies with permanent tributes to the Wizarding World.
Scroll down to see what Harry Potter fans are saying about their tattoos in the wake of the controversy.
Too Late
I am sorry about your Harry Potter tattoo but you should’ve been embarrassed about it a lot sooner— Judy (@judith_ism) June 7, 2020
Sinking Feeling
me and my massive harry potter tattoo right now pic.twitter.com/du5TzFWSNI— becky (@becky_ann97) June 7, 2020
Inspiration
I've spent today drawing coverups for Harry Potter tattoos in exchange for donations to https://t.co/YN9pW0qkqW - I have a bunch more to do and am not currently taking any more on, but here are some I liked from today! pic.twitter.com/m18NII8rfA— Molly Knox Ostertag (@MollyOstertag) June 9, 2020
Selfish and Tone Deaf
anyone know any tattoo removal people... I really have a whole ass Harry Potter tattoo on my arm from a transphobic, selfish, tone deaf writer pic.twitter.com/9LxtC40Hci— Emily-Ann💚🌷✨🍒 (@Emiannnnnn) June 7, 2020
Torn Up
This is my 4 yr old DH tattoo. I am torn up about it now. For me it doesn't represent JKR but she created it. #HarryPotter would be ashamed of her, I think. Should I be ashamed of my tattoo? ☹️😣😱 pic.twitter.com/nhOZaZDG5v— MJ Fogerty (@mojofog) June 7, 2020
Every Time
Every time JK Rowling tweets something I feel a little bit sadder for people with Harry Potter tattoos.— Donna Gayward (@Choripanzer) June 8, 2020
Ideas
Me getting a harry potter tattoo: “even if i grow out of it, i will always love the series”— ᴀɴʏᴀ (@ahn_yuhh) June 7, 2020
*jk rowling outs herself as a raging bitch* pic.twitter.com/C7XeUJFUwV
Should've Gotten Animorphs
sorry to all the people dealing with harry potter tattoo removal but if you need a book series who's author is actually cool - get an animorphs tattoo! it'll look terrible but the author said trans rights!— sibbinthegivengibbon (@sibbinthegibbon) June 11, 2020
So Much $$$$$
Tattoo shops are going to make so much money this year covering up Harry Potter tattoos— 🐛 (@dadswhotweet) June 11, 2020
Don't Want This on My Body
Are there any trans Toronto tattoo artists that could help me convert my Harry Potter tattoo (when lockdown ends here) into something that's not representing a TERF because I don't want to have this on my body after all this bullshit @jk_rowling is causing. pic.twitter.com/5uF3WrfFBe— Brittany (@dreammedown) June 10, 2020
