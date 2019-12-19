Movies

Harry Potter Fans Sound Off Following JK Rowling’s Controversial Tweet

If you head to social media right now, you will see a familiar name trending. JK Rowling, the […]

By

If you head to social media right now, you will see a familiar name trending. JK Rowling, the author who helmed the Harry Potter franchise, has made headlines for a post she made earlier today. The author left many fans stunned when she openly shared support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who was let go from her job after saying people cannot change their biological sex. And as you can see below, the Internet is not having it with Rowling today.

The whole ordeal began when news first broke of Forstater’s ordeal. The researcher worked at the Centre for Global Development as a fellow. She was let go after making comments which many interpreted as disparaging the trans community, and Forstater recently lost her court case which challenge her termination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This dismissal is what led Rowling to share her support of Forstater on Twitter. The author put up a brief message which reads “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

Shortly after the message went up, social media lit up with reactions to the post. Fans of Rowling and Harry Potter admitted their dismay at the opinion. Celebrities like Jameela Jamil defended the LGBTQ community in light of the pushback and was joined by GLAAD who said Rowling’s statements “put trans people at risk.”

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” says Ramos in a statement. “Trans men, trans women, and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly,” the organization shared (via Variety).

As you can see in the slides below, fans are struggling to come to terms with the post shared by Rowling. This tweet is just one of several by the author which raised eyebrows, but this seems to be the most offensive to fans thus far. And if Rowling hopes to bounce back from this message, fans are hoping the Harry Potter creator offers them a good apologize.

What do you make of this controversy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Obviously

Yikes

Oh No

A Ray of Hope

A Message

A Recommendation

Hmmmm

Moving to Her Defense

Lesson #1

Uh-Oh

Tagged:
,

Related Posts