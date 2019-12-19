Harry Potter Fans Sound Off Following JK Rowling’s Controversial Tweet

If you head to social media right now, you will see a familiar name trending. JK Rowling, the author who helmed the Harry Potter franchise, has made headlines for a post she made earlier today. The author left many fans stunned when she openly shared support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who was let go from her job after saying people cannot change their biological sex. And as you can see below, the Internet is not having it with Rowling today.

The whole ordeal began when news first broke of Forstater’s ordeal. The researcher worked at the Centre for Global Development as a fellow. She was let go after making comments which many interpreted as disparaging the trans community, and Forstater recently lost her court case which challenge her termination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This dismissal is what led Rowling to share her support of Forstater on Twitter. The author put up a brief message which reads “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

Shortly after the message went up, social media lit up with reactions to the post. Fans of Rowling and Harry Potter admitted their dismay at the opinion. Celebrities like Jameela Jamil defended the LGBTQ community in light of the pushback and was joined by GLAAD who said Rowling’s statements “put trans people at risk.”

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” says Ramos in a statement. “Trans men, trans women, and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly,” the organization shared (via Variety).

As you can see in the slides below, fans are struggling to come to terms with the post shared by Rowling. This tweet is just one of several by the author which raised eyebrows, but this seems to be the most offensive to fans thus far. And if Rowling hopes to bounce back from this message, fans are hoping the Harry Potter creator offers them a good apologize.

What do you make of this controversy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Obviously

JK Rowling should just stop tweeting. — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) December 19, 2019

Yikes

the worst character development of the decade has to be jk rowling like she went from the cool fun aunt who was funny on twitter and to a full conservative boomer who yells at clouds and tweets things like ‘dobbies sock was a metaphor for dumbledore getting pegged’ i- pic.twitter.com/DmnIIgAg2G — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) December 19, 2019

Oh No

I’m going to tell my kids this is JK Rowling. pic.twitter.com/RqzSO5RcYC — Intellectual Duck Web 🍺 (@pixelkitties) December 19, 2019

A Ray of Hope

JK Rowling is one of my heroes & made me who I am today- including my core beliefs. One of which is that trans & non-binary people are valid and worthy. 🏳️‍🌈



I’m sorry for the hurt you are feeling today. I feel it too. I hope she’ll see her error one day. I’m with you.



💙💖💟💖💙 pic.twitter.com/L7d3G3gFNG — Anna Brisbin ✨ (@BrizzyVoices) December 19, 2019

A Message

When I think about the many trans and non-binary people who have enriched my life and given me a greater understanding of humanity, I feel sorry for JK Rowling and anyone else who may not have such people in their life. — Harry and the Potters (@hatp) December 19, 2019

A Recommendation

JK Rowling fans that feel hurt and betrayed, 2 things.

1) Your love for the books is still valid. The books don’t have transphobic themes & the newer stuff has been trash for ages. It’s also OK if you want nothing to with the books anymore.

2) Can I recommend Terry Pratchett. — 🎄Laura Shortridge-Scott jingles all the way🎄 (@DiscordianKitty) December 19, 2019

Hmmmm

In JK Rowling’s universe you can transform yourself into a chair but biological sex is unchangeable. — Arthur 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@trainsgenderman) December 19, 2019

Moving to Her Defense

Just to be clear here. JK Rowling is being attacked by the left for stating that biological sex is real. That’s what’s happening. These people have truly lost their minds. Leftism is a superstitious, anti-science cult. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 19, 2019

Lesson #1

I love & support you and all of your work thus far. You’ve made me who I am & I will be forever grateful.



But I really hope for this instance, you’ll listen to the rational criticism. Trans & non-binary people are valid. This is not an attack on feminism. It’s another branch.💙 — Anna Brisbin ✨ (@BrizzyVoices) December 19, 2019

Uh-Oh