Scream Fans Are Thrilled About the Upcoming Return of Courteney Cox (and Her Hair)
This week saw some excellent news for Scream fans! Courteney Cox announced on Instagram that she would be returning to the franchise in Scream 5 as the iconic Gale Weathers. Cox has appeared in every Scream movie alongside Neve Campbell and David Arquette, so fans are extremely excited by the announcement. Arquette is also expected to return as Dewey Riley, but there's been no official word on Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott. Many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the return of Cox and her infamous hair.
You can check out Cox's announcement in the Instagram post below:
Here are some of the best reactions to Cox's post, many of which focus on Gale's hair. In case you forgot, Gale has had quite a hair journey throughout the four Scream films, with her look in Scream 3 being especially infamous.
Beyond Excited
COURTENEY JUST CONFIRMED GALE WEATHERS IS COMING BACK TO US FOR SCREAM 5! I REPEAT GALE WEATHERS IS COMING BACK TO US FOR SCREAM 5! pic.twitter.com/F1H3UkYc4M— sara (@alwayscourteney) July 31, 2020
Dying to Know
I am, of course, over the moon that Courteney Cox will be back as Gale Weathers in a new #Scream. But, what I really need to know now is what hair are we getting next? #Scream5 #horror #movies #thosebangs pic.twitter.com/aZkTQDCZS1— Thommy Hutson (@ThommyHutson) August 1, 2020
Gale Is a Staple
Y’all really thought they’d make a new scream movie without Gale? pic.twitter.com/AxeFkLEOun— Spooky Astronauts 🤘🏼 (@astroemma) August 1, 2020
Gale's Hair Is Also a Staple
Sometimes when I’m feeling like shit, I just remember Courteney Cox’s hair in Scream 3 to cheer me up pic.twitter.com/2fypNN7ku7— Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) July 31, 2020
Can't Wait
genuinely cannot wait to see what truly wild hair choice they give courtney cox in the next Scream movie pic.twitter.com/JbAxNHCulf— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 1, 2020
We Won
COURTNEY COX IS GONNA BE GALE IN THE NEW SCREAM MOVIE WTFFFF YALL WE WON pic.twitter.com/pHQxVbx3s8— qǝlɐɔ (@cancerscry) August 1, 2020
You Have to Laugh
Courteney Cox on the set of Scream 3: pic.twitter.com/T98RCzNTEr— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) July 31, 2020
Facts
Say what you will about SCREAM 5, but you know we’re all going to watch it to see what Gale Weather’s hair is going to be— KimmiKillZombie 🦇 (@kimmikillzombie) August 1, 2020
Now Let's Round Out the Cast
COURTENEY CONFIRMED FOR SCREAM 5 NEVE AND HAYDEN NEXT pic.twitter.com/wNDHTvr4tp— 𝔤𝔞𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔢𝔩 𝔬𝔩𝔦𝔳𝔢𝔦𝔯𝔞 𝔧𝔯. (@screamkxng) July 31, 2020
An Icon
courteney cox as gale weathers / scream (1996) pic.twitter.com/ngReKG0hdI— women in horror (@womeninhorrors) July 31, 2020
