Scream Fans Are Thrilled About the Upcoming Return of Courteney Cox (and Her Hair)

By Jamie Jirak

This week saw some excellent news for Scream fans! Courteney Cox announced on Instagram that she would be returning to the franchise in Scream 5 as the iconic Gale Weathers. Cox has appeared in every Scream movie alongside Neve Campbell and David Arquette, so fans are extremely excited by the announcement. Arquette is also expected to return as Dewey Riley, but there's been no official word on Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott. Many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the return of Cox and her infamous hair.

You can check out Cox's announcement in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

@screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Here are some of the best reactions to Cox's post, many of which focus on Gale's hair. In case you forgot, Gale has had quite a hair journey throughout the four Scream films, with her look in Scream 3 being especially infamous.

Beyond Excited

prevnext

Dying to Know

prevnext

Gale Is a Staple

prevnext

Gale's Hair Is Also a Staple

prevnext

Can't Wait

prevnext

We Won

prevnext

You Have to Laugh

prevnext

Facts

prevnext

Now Let's Round Out the Cast

prevnext

An Icon

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of