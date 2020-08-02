Scream Fans Are Thrilled About the Upcoming Return of Courteney Cox (and Her Hair)

This week saw some excellent news for Scream fans! Courteney Cox announced on Instagram that she would be returning to the franchise in Scream 5 as the iconic Gale Weathers. Cox has appeared in every Scream movie alongside Neve Campbell and David Arquette, so fans are extremely excited by the announcement. Arquette is also expected to return as Dewey Riley, but there's been no official word on Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott. Many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the return of Cox and her infamous hair.

You can check out Cox's announcement in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram @screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

Here are some of the best reactions to Cox's post, many of which focus on Gale's hair. In case you forgot, Gale has had quite a hair journey throughout the four Scream films, with her look in Scream 3 being especially infamous.