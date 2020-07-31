Scream: Courteney Cox Shares Instagram Post Confirming She "Can't Wait" to See Ghostface Again

(Photo: Dimension Films)

When the star of a popular franchise is confirmed to be returning to the series, they sometimes play coy about their involvement, but shortly after it was confirmed that Courteney Cox would be returning to the Scream franchise, the actress took to Instagram to make a post expressing how excited she was to return to the slasher series. Cox will be joining David Arquette in the upcoming sequel, with the two having starred in all previous entries in the franchise. In addition to Cox and Arquette, actress Neve Campbell also starred in all four original films, with no word having emerged that she was guaranteed to take part in the new film.

The video the actress posted displays the famous Ghostface mask from Scream with the series' signature soundtrack playing underneath it, with the message, "I can't wait to see this face again," scrawled across it. Cox plays Gale Weathers in the series, who audiences first met as a tabloid TV anchor before her character eventually evolved into a true-crime writer further in the series.

Arquette is confirmed to play Dewey Riley in the film, which solidifies that the film will fall within the same mythology as the previous four films as opposed to being any sort of reboot or remake.

View this post on Instagram @screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

The first four films in the series were directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The franchise continued on the small screen when MTV reinvented the mythology for a TV series, which ran for two seasons. A third season of Scream: The TV Series was another reinvention of the original concept and served more as a six-episode limited event.

The new film comes from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Despite Campbell's unconfirmed status for the sequel, the actress previously detailed a touching letter she received from the directors about their vision for the project.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see. We’re just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we’ll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we’ll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

Stay tuned for details on the new Scream before it hits theaters in 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.