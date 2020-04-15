The Internet Is Absolutely Obsessed With Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Love For Each Other

There are many real-life friendships between Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, and each one brings much-needed joy into our lives. One of our absolute favorite off-screen relationships is the one between Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio). The actors are often showing each other love on Instagram, and Holland recently challenged his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star to the handstand t-shirt challenge, which led to impressive results. Yesterday, Holland took to Instagram once again to post a video of himself with Gyllenhaal, and the caption has the Internet in a frenzy.

“Missing my husband,” Holland wrote. “??????,” Gyllenhaal replied. In the video, both Holland and his brother successfully flip bottles into cup holders during a plane ride all while Gyllenhaal serves as the ultimate hypeman, cheering the loudest out of anybody in the entourage. The moment kept such a hold on Holland’s heart, the fan-favorite actor decided to revisit it months later. You can check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Missing my husband A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

The adorable video plus the “missing my husband” caption was certainly enough to grab the Internet’s attention. People are either loving their friendship or shipping the actors romantically, and we’re enjoying every second of it. You can check out some of the best tweets about Holland and Gyllenhaal below. (Warning: Strong Language Ahead!)

We’re All Jealous

oh to be tom holland and be loved so tenderly by jake gyllenhaal 🥺 — brooke (@vintageaIien) April 14, 2020

Unmatched

tom holland and jake gyllenhaal’s instagram romance is unmatched pic.twitter.com/ficYulQIfe — val ☻ (@thollandaf) April 14, 2020

The People Believe

i think tom holland and jake gyllenhaal would be happy if they kissed each other. i really think that. — khardashian (@kharitbh) April 15, 2020

We’re Still in Shock

HOLY FUCK DID TOM HOLLAND JUST POSTED A VID OF JAKE AND CAPTIONED IT AS I MISS MY HUSBAND?!? — jc got restricted (@lostincosmo) April 14, 2020

Never Stop

tom holland saying ‘my husband’ while jake gyllenhaal goes along with it is the best fucking thing i’ve ever seen please never stop pic.twitter.com/L5gEHGL1Nh — daniela 24 ☔️ (@niallaar) April 15, 2020

Can We Join?

Aw! Tom Holland Misses Hanging Out With Jake Gyllenhaal, and We Don’t Blame Him pic.twitter.com/Hfap65Ok6x — Sarah (@bolhaw5) April 15, 2020

Everyone Wants to Know

When Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal do another queerbaiting post pic.twitter.com/52PKk8ddMT — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) April 14, 2020

Hearts Are Bursting

The fact that Tom Holland posted a video of Jake Gyllenhaal with the caption “Missing my husband” I- pic.twitter.com/giwVWpzsEl — Okxana Vega🕊 (@VegaOkxana) April 14, 2020

Do It For Us

If I can’t marry Jake Gyllenhaal or Tom Holland, the LEAST they can do is marry each other. — Jake Farrington (@jakefarrington) April 15, 2020

Hopefully, They Can Be Together Again Soon

when tom holland and jake gyllenhaal FINALLY get to reunite pic.twitter.com/WbDSiHc3P4 — aura (@wlwtroi) April 15, 2020

While there’s no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Holland recently teased that the Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 story is “insane.” Speaking with Inquirer.Net, the actor confirmed earlier reports that Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: “I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting ‘Spider-Man 3’ in July in Atlanta.” Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, it’s unclear if production is still set for the summer.