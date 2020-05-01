Tropic Thunder Was Trending After Twitter Jumped to Robert Downey Jr’s Defense
Oftentimes, something trends on Twitter because people become engaged in a heated debate. Other times, one or two people have an opinion and the entire social media site chooses to collectively disagree. That happened yesterday when Twitter user @VitoGesualdi shared a few screenshots of people upset with Robert Downey Jr.'s performance in Tropic Thunder. Back in 2008, the action-comedy became an instant hit and even earned Downey Jr. an Academy Award nomination. Of course, his role in the film could be considered controversial due to the fact that he's in blackface for most of the movie. However, most people recognize that the film was parodying method actors and that while a decision like that probably wouldn't fly in 2020, people agree that the movie holds up and that Downey Jr.'s performance remains valid. In fact, the shared tweets condemning the movie each have 0-1 likes, which is why it's hilarious that they caused Tropic Thunder to trend in such a big way last night.
“Woke teenagers discovering Tropic Thunder is my favorite tweet genre,” @VitoGesualdi tweeted yesterday. It’s likely this tweet was the start of the trend considering it now has over 213,000 likes on the social media site. Some of the screenshotted tweets are old, but they call for the cancelation of Robert Downey Jr., which pretty much everyone agrees is ridiculous. You can check out the tweet below:
Woke teenagers discovering Tropic Thunder is my favorite tweet genre pic.twitter.com/cyLsnpFnDg— 🔥 VITO the Out-Of-Work Comedian 🔥 (@VitoGesualdi) April 30, 2020
Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter yesterday about Tropic Thunder and Robert Downey Jr.'s performance. (Warning: strong language ahead!)
Satire
In Tropic Thunder, RDJ is just a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude. The entire point of that was to satirize how method actors can go way too far in their acting. This character points out how dumb it is. Context matters, but these woke dumbfucks need twitter points. pic.twitter.com/etA2Ruzxic— Vsan (@Sanikyuu) April 30, 2020
Did They Even Watch the Movie?
How to spot someone who's never watched Tropic Thunder: pic.twitter.com/RgFEgFvLrM— Kallix (@Kallix_) April 30, 2020
Jamie Foxx's Take
Since people are barely discovering #TropicThunder and trying to launch this ridiculous #cancelrdj campaign here’s Jamie Foxx’s take on RDJ playing the role. pic.twitter.com/wu7j5YdrXF— lil satan Ⴟ (@joshromXO) May 1, 2020
The Circle of Life
Watching woke kids discovering Tropic Thunder is like watching a baby discovering their own toes for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ajXywHy3FK— 『Ryuuko Matoi』@Final Fantasy 8 (@Smug_Legend) April 30, 2020
This Movie Is Pretty Old, Folks
When you see a new group of people on Twitter trying to cancel RDJ for Tropic Thunder pic.twitter.com/n8eXhlxq85— Trash Bandicoot (@WillCubed) April 30, 2020
Tom Cruise Shoutout
Since Tropic Thunder is trending for stupid reasons...I'm gonna take a chance to point out how Tom Cruise played arguably the greatest role of his career in that film. pic.twitter.com/Y1gNaJmlZ9— Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) April 30, 2020
Thoughtful Points
Tropic Thunder is trending, so here's a couple thoughts:
-it's still a great film— Nate Ming (@NateMing) April 30, 2020
-there's still some shit that hasn't aged well
-RDJ's blackface IS making fun of white actors playing POC
-it's not wrong to feel uncomfortable about it
-Tom Cruise is the best part of the movie pic.twitter.com/usZSwbE18m
Why Does This Keep Happening?
At least twice a year some Twitter embryo learns about TROPIC THUNDER for the first time and tries to “educate” the rest of us about it lol— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) April 30, 2020
"Fake Mad"
The point of RDJ's blackface in Tropic Thunder, is making fun of white actors playing POC’s. Watch the damn movie. Stop being fake mad for us black people 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VhVFjJ9tWB— Jahshikage Kira ༎ຶ‿༎ຶ (@Yng_Oni) April 30, 2020
The Real Offender
The fact that tropic thunder is trending because people are shocked RDJ did blackface is funny bc I know none of these people have actually seen the movie. If they did they would be more offended by Ben Stillers character 💯 #tropicthunder pic.twitter.com/vcYMZzTFQF— Nicole (@barrnicole44) April 30, 2020
Time Is a Flat Circle
Mad Online About TROPIC THUNDER: The Film Twitter Story— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 30, 2020
Boiling it Down
Tropic Thunder is one of the greatest and smartest comedy films ever made.— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) April 30, 2020
