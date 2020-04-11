The Internet Is Arguing Over if Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Is a Brat

Now that so much content is available to stream on Disney+, Disney fans have been extra chatty about some animated movies on social media. From folks’ excitement over the early release of Onward to their deep love for The Goofy Movie, there’s no era of Disney animation that’s not worth discussing. The lasted Disney flick to take over Twitter discussions is Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 movie that followed a young Hawaiian girl who adopts a “dog” who is actually a genetic experiment from an alien planet. Earlier this week, a debate began after @Kalei_Works and @SquigglyDigg wrote a long piece explaining why they don’t like the movie, calling Lilo a “brat.” This caught the attention of many people, and an argument over the subject began to hit the social media site.

“Folks have been asking what @Kalei_Works and I meant in this drawing I did the other night, in our critique of Lilo & Stitch. So here’s the full reason as I posted it on Tumblr, best as I can explain,” @SquigglyDigg tweeted. “Lilo isn’t just the bullied weird kid. She’s a brat. Her first instinct when somebody says something she doesn’t like is to get violent… and it may seem funny on screen, but this sort of behavior is NOT funny in real life; and if you think it is, there is a real problem there. Lilo is horrendously ungrateful for everything Nani sacrifices for her, and gets bitter and spiteful when she’s called on it, so much so that the child throws a tantrum. Poor Nani is left STILL trying to pick up the slack, STILL trying to fix things in Lilo’s destructive wake, and Lilo honestly doesn’t care,” they write in the post. You can check out the drawing and their full reasoning for disliking the movie below:

Folks have been asking what @Kalei_Works and I meant in this drawing I did the other night, in our critique of Lilo & Stitch. So here’s the full reason as I posted it on Tumblr, best as I can explain! pic.twitter.com/uBfld1u0wv — SquigglyDigg (@SquigglyDigg) April 6, 2020

Since this is the Internet, many people have strong feelings about this post, and lots of people disagreed with the take. Here are some of the best tweets about Lilo & Stich to hit the Internet since the original post went up…

Bad Takes

“Lilo and Stitch is an awful movie because the 6 year old who just lost her parents isn’t grateful enough” is quite possibly the worst take I’ve ever heard — Arsinoe (@arsinoe_86) April 11, 2020

A Favorite For Some

*wades reluctantly into the discourse*



LILO AND STITCH is my favorite Disney Animated movie. Sorry Lion King, sorry foxy Robin Hood (my first crush). LILO AND STITCH is funny, wickedly subversive, and heartwarming without being cloying. If you haven’t seen it, you should. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) April 11, 2020

Love For Lilo

Remember that time Mertle brought up Lilo’s dead mother just to spite her, no other reason just to be cruel, and then proceeded to get her ass kicked while Stitch took pictures?



Me too, it was very satisfying. pic.twitter.com/aze31vu6Pi — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 11, 2020

Harsh Truths

Y’know what, that Lilo & Stitch callout post illustrates something that Black & Brown folks been saying for infinity-time.



Black & Brown kids do not get to be kids. They’re held to adult standards demonized from the jump. Not allowed trauma, mental illness, or ever be sad/angry. pic.twitter.com/7SMqgMb7eY — ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) April 11, 2020

Weird Times

The Lilo & Stitch call-out post is the level of media literacy and “constructive criticism” that creators have been complaining about having leveled at them in a post-Tumblr world for years so seeing everybody get upset about it because of a Disney cartoon feels weird man — Pls Believe Me, I Write Paranormal Romance (@magencubed) April 11, 2020

Maybe We Took It Too Far

“lilo” is -trending- because of so many people replying to -one- bad take and if that doesn’t show you sometimes the solution to reading some stupid opinion online is to let it wither and go do something else idk what to tell you — Rae Geiger ✌💀✨ (@raegeii) April 11, 2020

Maybe If The Hot Take Was Shorter

My attention span is way too short to read lilo & stitch discourse.

All I get from that long ass take is pic.twitter.com/yUpeglcZVo — Ghost Panda Haunting Indoors (@JumpcityA) April 11, 2020

Praise Be

Seriously, though, Lilo & Stitch is about what it’s like for a family to come through trauma. That it’s not the wildly oversimplified, one-dimensional morality play you want doesn’t mean it’s a bad story. The world is FULL of those. Praise be to Lilo & Stitch for going deeper. — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) April 11, 2020

The Real Brats

I’ve been seeing “Lilo from Lilo & Stitch is a brat” on my feed. Bruh…I think I need to remind these clowns of actual definitions of the word BRAT pic.twitter.com/IafnWioItF — MegaDriveBrad (@MegaDriveBrad) April 11, 2020

Sometimes It’s That Simple

My wild take on Lilo and Stitch is that Nani and her dude are both hot pic.twitter.com/dsWsALPyat — Kate Leth (@kateleth) April 11, 2020

What did you think about the Lilo & Stitch call-out post? Tell us in the comments!