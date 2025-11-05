Marvel’s Biggest Movie of the Year Has Finally Made Its Way to Streaming

Marvel Studios has been in something of a rough patch over the last couple of years. Sure, Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive success, but that wasn’t exactly a traditional MCU entry. Then there’s a movie like Thunderbolts*, which won over a lot of fans that have been doubting the current state of the franchise, but wasn’t able to translate that love into box office success. The third MCU movie of 2025 managed to at least make some money at the box office and excited plenty of fans, and that fantastic film has finally made its way to Disney+ for its streaming debut.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps wasn’t exactly the theatrical hit that Marvel and Disney had hoped, raking in around $522 million at the box office, but it was easily the studio’s biggest hit of the year. It’s also key in setting up the next era of Avengers movies. Fans will now have plenty of opportunity to begin their prep for Avengers: Doomsday, and get caught up on the story of the First Family, thanks to the streaming debut of Fantastic Four.

Matt Shakman’s retrofuturistic blockbuster, the first take on the Fantastic Four in the MCU, was added to the Disney+ streaming lineup on Wednesday morning. This comes after a lengthy run in theaters and a release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD last month, and makes The Fantastic Four: First Steps more easily accessible as it has ever been.

With Fantastic Four now available on Disney+, all three of the MCU entries from the year are now available to stream alongside the rest of the ever-growing franchise. Captain America: Brave New World was the first 2025 entry to land on the service, followed by Thunderbolts* just a couple of months ago.

What’s Next for the MCU?

Unfortunately, for fans of the Marvel franchise hoping to see more in the near future, there aren’t any other releases planned for this year. The next project on the slate is the live-action Wonder Man series, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which will be released exclusively on Disney+ in January 2026. That isn’t too far off, just a little over two months away, but it won’t come until the calendar has changed.

As far as the movies go, the upcoming Marvel Studios slate is as empty as it has looked in a very long time. There are two movies on the schedule for 2026 and both are big sequel projects. Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in July, followed by Avengers: Doomsday in December.

Beyond that, the only title firmly on the calendar for Marvel is the Doomsday sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, which should close out the Multiverse Saga and usher in a new era of the MCU. That new era will likely include the X-Men in a big way, but that’s about all anybody knows at this point.