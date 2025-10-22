2 New Pedro Pascal Movies Set Streaming Premieres on the Same Service (And Just One Week Apart)

It feels like nobody in Hollywood has been busier over the last few years than Pedro Pascal. In addition to being one of the most beloved stars working right now, the man seems to be a human version of the Energizer Bunny — he just keeps going. Between The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Fantastic Four: First Steps, he has been one of the most prominent names in entertainment lately, but he has somehow still managed to find the time to appear in smaller, more unique films between all of the blockbuster work. Two such movies came out earlier this year (around the same time as his Fantastic Four debut) and they are now set to begin streaming on HBO Max in the very near future.

This week, HBO Max announced the streaming premiere of two newer releases from indie studio A24, both of which happen to star Pedro Pascal. The first is Celine Song’s romantic comedy The Materialists, and the second is Ari Aster’s neo-Western political thriller Eddington.

The Materialists, which also stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, begins streaming on HBO Max November 7th, with a linear HBO network premiere set for November 8th. One week later, on November 14th, Eddington will land on HBO Max, with its linear HBO debut on November 15th.

While Pascal plays one of the main leads in both Eddington and The Materialists, the films couldn’t be more different. They also represent two very different outcomes for A24 earlier this year.

The Materialists is a more traditional romantic comedy than many would’ve expected, given how Celine Song’s Past Lives subverted so many expectations. That’s not a bad thing. It seems to be exactly what Song was aiming for and that traditional style paid off in a big way at the box office. Between its old-school rom-com feel and a trio of popular stars, The Materialists made more than $104 million globally, on a reported budget of just around $20 million. Those are the kind of numbers that we used to see from so many theatrical comedies and dramas in the ’90s and it’s nice to know that the mid-budget film isn’t ready to go extinct.

On the other side of the coin is Eddington, which received plenty of acclaim but also had its fair share of criticism. The film is set during the onset of the COVID pandemic and deals with some of the political tensions of 2020. Even with a known entity like Ari Aster (Hereditary) directing, and an all-star cast led by Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix, Eddington was always going to be a harder sell for movie-goers. The film ended up earning $12.7 million in theaters, which accounted for just about half of its production budget. But A24 is not a risk-averse studio, so it’s great to know movies like Eddington will still get made, regardless of how they could perform in a short theatrical window.

Which of the new Pedro Pascal movies are you most looking forward to seeing on HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!