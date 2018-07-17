Tyrese Gibson Speaks out on Public Feud With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Tyrese Gibson might be starting to squash his beef with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In an interview with Van Lathan on The Red Pill podcast, the singer and actor admitted that he acted unprofessionally when he called Johnson selfish because his Fast & Furious spinoff movie pushed back the release date of Furious 9.

Gibson said he went about the conflict in the wrong manner, claiming that others associated with the Fast & Furious franchise felt the same way about Johnson as he did, but no one else spoke up about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise. But stupid me was the only that went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It’s not professional. It’s not cool,” Gibson said on the podcast.

He admitted that his social media posts and harsh words for Johnson were overreactions to Johnson’s spinoff movie and says that Johnson himself never said anything to trigger that kind of a reaction.

“I don’t really recall anything that he either said directly or subliminally that was ever as big a deal as the way I was going at him — which was not cool,” Gibson said.

He added that he wants to have a conversation with Johnson about the matter, although he has not yet done so.

“I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day. And we will have a conversation,” Gibson said, admitting that he did talk to Johnson’s producing partner, but that conversation was “pretty much the gist of any communication as far as my thoughts and feelings around all of that stuff at the time that was going on.”

The semi-apology comes a few days after Johnson broke his silence on the feud during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, calling the ordeal “pretty disappointing.”

“We haven’t talked at all,” he said. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time.”

“And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media,” the 46-year-old actor added.

Johnson said he feels things are done between the two of them. “To me, there’s no need to have a conversation,” he said.

The developments come eight months after Gibson blamed his erratic behavior on social media on his “psych meds.” The R&B singer said his medication made him do “some really stupid things public and privately that will take me a while to recover from.”

Gibson had previously falsely claimed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had donated $5 million to his legal battle for custody of his daughter. On The Red Pill, he described his behavior at the time as “just f—ing bad.”

“Going at The Rock publicly…talking about Will Smith, money, my wife being pregnant, just everything. Everything. It’s just f—ing bad,” Gibson said on the podcast.

In September of last year, Gibson begged Johnson not to do his Fast & Furious solo movie because it would push back the release date of Fast & Furious 9 from its originally scheduled release date of April 2019 to April of 2020. He even went so far in November as to threaten to quit the franchise if Johnson returns.

In an earlier post, Gibson clarified that he was “never mad” at Johnson, but rather disappointed that Johnson was “pitched an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally” while he was in the throes of the custody battle with his ex-wife.