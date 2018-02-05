Uma Thurman Doesn’t Blame Quentin Tarantino for ‘Kill Bill’ Car Crash Injuries

Following the release of a revealing interview with Kill Bill star Uma Thurman this past weekend, the actress took to Instagram to address that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino isn’t the one she blames for a car crash on set and its cover-up, but rather the film’s producers, Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh and Harvey Weinstein. You can see the footage of the incident and read her comments below.

In an interview with The New York Times, Thurman detailed her toxic relationship with Weinstein, admitting the producer sexually assaulting her. Additionally, the actress detailed an experience she had on the set of Kill Bill in which she was pressured into performing a driving stunt, which resulted in a car crash and permanent injuries. Despite her recalling that Tarantino convinced her to do the stunt, Thurman shared that the director is not to blame.

The actress wrote that “the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality” yet also specified that it was not due to “malicious intent.”

Thurman went on to claim Tarantino “was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.”

According to her interview, Thurman was pressured into driving down a dusty road in a car with a seat that wasn’t properly screwed down, ultimately swerving off the road and into a tree.

Thurman claimed the producers “lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. The cover-up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”

The incident reportedly resulted in a falling out between Thurman and Tarantino during the press tour for Kill Bill, with the pair not having collaborated in the years since.

