‘Unbreakable’ Gets an Honest Trailer

Ahead of Glass opening in theaters, M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable is getting the Honest Trailer treatment.

The film, which opened in 2000, explored the story of David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a man who comes to realize that he’s never in his entire life suffered a serious illness or injury — the absence of which confirms that he actually has superpowers like something out of a comic book. This revelation is brought to light by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), a man with fragile, brittle bones who is revealed to have orchestrated numerous disasters — including the horrific train accident David was the lone survivor of — in order to find David.

It’s a pretty solid story, but as the Honest Trailer points out even for being a creative, interesting story — it got a stealth sequel thanks to 2017’s Split and is set to get even deeper into the world with Glass in just over a week — there’s still a whole lot about Unbreakable that is worth poking a bit of good-natured fun at. And it’s fun that is not only funny but pretty spot-on. As the Honest Trailer notes, Unbreakable released at an interesting point in Shyamalan’s career as it fell before some of his more widely-dismissed films (namely The Last Airbender and After Earth) before the filmmaker shifted gears and got back to what made him famous in the first place: character-driven tales.

The trailer also notes that Unbreakable had quite a bit of pretty awkward dialogue and, well, a whole lot of too-long pauses and too-intense stares.

All of those little critiques aside, the upcoming Glass will revisit the Unbreakable universe and we don’t mean just with story. In a recent interview with Fandango, Shyamalan revealed that Glass will include unused footage from the Unbreakable film.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but you do see moments from the original Unbreakable,” Shyamalan notes. “Scenes you didn’t get to see. You’ll see the same actor change, you know, 18 years on camera in front of you which is really powerful.”

You can check out the Honest Trailer for Unbreakable in the video above and the full synopsis of Glass below.

“M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass. From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Written and directed by Shyamalan, Glass will feature James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Samuel L. Jackson as they reprise their roles from previous films as Sara Paulson and Adam David Thompson serve as newcomers to the cast.

Glass enters theaters on January 18th.