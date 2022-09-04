Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.

At the time of this writing, Collateral is in the #5 spot on Netflix's popular movies list after Love in the Villa, Me Time, I Came By, and This Is 40. You can read Netflix's description of Collateral here: "Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin." The thriller was written by Stuart Beattie and also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Perg, Bruce McGill, Irma P. Hall, Barry Shabaka Henley, Richard T. Jones, Klea Scott, and Paul Adelstein.

Currently, Mann has been making headlines for the release of his new book Heat 2, which serves as both a prequel and a sequel to his 1995 classic that starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Mann revealed that he conceived the novel with a movie in mind and that the book is "totally planned to be a movie."

"It's sustained in culture," Mann explained. "It's known. I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It's a brand. It's kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie."

As for Cruise, you can still catch him in Top Gun: Maverick which has already passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Just this week, the movie's digital release became the top week-one title of all time. A DVD and Blu-ray will be released in November.

Collateral is now streaming on Netflix.