Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million at the Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick is a force to be reckoned with. The Tom Cruise movie previously passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Just this week, the movie's digital release became the top week-one title of all time. Unsurprisingly, Maverick has been crowned the movie of the summer, and it just hit yet another milestone. The movie has officially passed $700 million at the domestic box office.

"Welcome to the $700M Club, Mav. Paramount's TOP GUN: MAVERICK flew to the highest heights this weekend--$5.5M (+16%) and $7M over the 4-day holiday...and yes, now $700.3M domestic. Salute," @ERCboxoffice tweeted. "$3 Saturday worked gangbusters for flyboys and flygirls--$2.6M, +139% over Friday." You can view the post below:

$3 Saturday worked gangbusters for flyboys and flygirls--$2.6M, +139% over Friday. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) September 4, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is officially the sixth-highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office. For now, the only films to earn more money stateside are Black Panther ($700,426,566), Avatar ($760,507,625), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($806,543,477), Avengers: Endgame ($858,373,000), and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens ($936,662,225). As for its worldwide total, Top Gun: Maverick has earned $1,425,604,744 overall, making it the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why Top Gun: Maverick has been doing so well, and even made some Marvel comparisons.

"I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful, I go see the same movies, but it's also nice to see the real deal and to be part of a camaraderie of characters that get up in the sky and have to be as good as they can be," Bruckheimer explained. "The audiences love the Marvel, they love the DC stuff. They're beautifully made by really talented people. Sometimes you want to see something that's real, and that's what Top Gun gave us… These aviators are out there protecting our country right now, flying around the world, and you're taking a ride with them. You're seeing what they do, you're seeing what their life is like, and the trials and tribulations that they have to go through. You're actually experiencing it with our actors."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in theaters, and is now available to buy on Digital. A DVD and Blu-ray will be released in November.