Universal Studios CinemaCon Presentation Live Recap

(Photo: Brandon Davis / ComicBook.com) On Wednesday evening, Universal Studios and Focus Features shared a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The presentations, aimed at showcasing their upcoming slate of films, took place in the Coloseum at Caesar's Palace before various theater owners, employees, and manufacturers. Outside of the Coloseum, posters and LED screens boasting images from Halloween Kills, Sing 2, Dear Evan Hansen, and more were plastered all over the venue. It was preceded by a short presentation of Vista Cloud and its new technologh which aims to connect moviegoers for a longer, more intimate shard experience. CinemaCon is not an event with tickets made available to the public. Attendees either work for or with movie studios, work in or around a movie theater business, or are a credentialed member of the press. Since the event is not open to the public, we wanted to do our best to bring the best of CinemaCon to you (like this thorough recap of the Warner Bros. panel, for example). The presentation began at 4:30pm PT. Below is a live recap of the Universal and Focus Features slate previews! It is being written and updated in real time.

Universal & Focus Features The presentation begins with a sizzle reel, looking back at the films from Universal and Focus. It shows footage from F9, Back to the Future, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and more. Jim Orr, Universal's President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution takes the stage. "As you just saw from that opening reel, we take great pride in saying we have released 25 films," since March of 2020, he points out. He goes on to add that Candyman is opening in theaters this Friday. He introduces Veronica Kwan Vandenberg to take the presentation forward, who thanks several members of the Universal team for helping distribute movies. She points out there wil be no footage from No Time To Die but confirms it will release in international theaters in September. "To date, F9 has grossed more than $529 million internationally," she notes, with the film still opening in other markets soon. A clip from the Fast family plays, thanking theater owners. Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Sung Kang, Justin Lin, Ludacris, and more are a part of thanking them for their work in movie theaters. Orr comes back to the stage, promising looks at 8 films today. A presentation of the slate begins, with a long video running through all of it.

Sing 2 First on screen is Matthew McCounaghey, celebrating that everyone enjoys going to the movies. "As the lights went dar for quite a whie, the crowds were forced to stay home," he says. "Sadly we did lose a few theaters along the way but most of you found ways to power through." He thanks the people who kept the lights on so they could come back to the movies, specifically naming Alamo Drafthouse for offering a unique experience for moviegoers. He hopes Sing 2 can be enjoyed in theaters this December. John Rogers from Alamo Drafthouse introduces footage from Sing 2 from his theater inn Austin, Texas. First, he runs through the stacked cast and its new musical talent which includes Halsey and Bono. Footage plays, description below! A porcupine sings on stage in a blue auditorium, guitar in hands. "I still... haven;t found... what I'm lookin' for..." Meanwhile, a tiger is backstage, reluctant to join, but seemingly motivsated by the crowd rallying. He starts strumming. Buster is excited too hear the guitar play as his star is emerging. A gorilla goes through intense oerformance training. The characters are dealling with some embarrassment and need new confidence. Johnny, the gorilla, is told he will never be great during a dueling performance by all of the other animals rally with him. It concludes with the tiger and porcupine performing together, back to back.

Halloween Kills (Photo: UNIVERSAL PICTURES) Jamie Lee Curtis takes the screen. "I was only 19 years old," she says of her 1978 Halloween debut. "I cherish the time I spend watching movies in the theater. Making movies is challenging but watching movies is a delight and an escape that we all need. Nothing can stop the theatrical experience We need to gather together and laugh and cheer and cry and scream and, in my case, hide from the Boogeyman." She is at a theater in Ketchum, Idaho. Rick Kassler has been running this Magic Lantern theater for more than half of a century. "As a kid, Rick would show movies to other kids at a projector set up at his house," she says. "I was there for Halloween and Knives Out and I hope to see you all next year for the end of our saga with Halloween Ends." The footage begins to play! Kids are on a set of swings. A woman asks them if they're alone but they tell her a man in a creepy white maskk has been trying to pla hide and seek. She sees Michael Myers standing by a car. The people in the car are spooked and a woman runs out of bullets trying to stop him. He calmly shows them they're doomed, just by being there. The housefire is on the screen. Judy Greer findds out Myers survived and we see him cutting someone down with a massive handsaw. Many of the survivors of Michael Myers are coming together, with the screen being spllit for them between then and now. They find bodies. They find a map. The bodycount shows a map to Michael's childhood home. There is a fight in Greer's home who tells Michael to take her. Laurie has a knife, and declares, "I want to take his mask off and see the life leave his eyes," in a hospital gown. In another shot, she wrestles with his mask to end the trailer.