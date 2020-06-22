V/H/S Horror Franchise Reboot in the Works

(Photo: Bloody Disgusting)

The first V/H/S debuted in 2012 at what was arguably the height of found-footage horror movies, which compiled a number of up-and-coming filmmakers who would all go on to become powerful voices in the genre in the following years, with some of those original filmmakers reuniting the develop a new entry in the series, currently dubbed "V/H/S 94." David Bruckner, who directed the "Amateur Night" segment of the original film, will serve as the producer and writer, with Simon Barrett, who has written, directed, and produced various segments in the franchise, returning to direct a segment.

The original film focused on a group of criminals who broke into a home a discovered a series of bizarre VHS tapes, all of which contained horrifying encounters, ranging from supernatural adventures to murderous tales of revenge. As the series progressed, the concept began to deviate from strictly depicting horrors that were presumably shot on VHS camcorders.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "V/H/S/94 will be the first in the horror series to be presented in a single, fluid narrative, with each section linked up."

In addition to Barrett, who would go on to write films like You're Next, The Guest, and Blair Witch, the new film will see segments directed by Timo Tjahjanto, who co-directed the V/H/S/2 segment "Safe Haven" and directed The Night Comes for Us for Netflix, and Chloe Okuno, who directed the short film Slut. Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, known as the filmmaking team of Radio Silence, will also be serving as producers. Radio Silence delivered the segment "10/31/98" for the original V/H/S and gave audiences Ready or Not in 2019. Their next project will be the new Scream.

Bloody Disgusting's Brad Miska and Tom Owen will return to the series to produce, who are joined by Josh Goldbloom and Parinda Patel of Cinepocalypse Productions in partnership with Studio71.

Despite the original film flying below the radar of wide audiences, it's hard to overstate the impact it had on the world of independent horror over the years. Earlier this year, Bruckner was confirmed to be taking on a new Hellraiser, while fellow V/H/S director Adam Wingard recently helmed the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong. Other contributors to the franchise include The Raid's Gareth Evans, The Blair Witch Project's Eduardo Sánchez, Hobo with a Shotgun's Jason Eisener, and Colossal's Nacho Vigalando. Body at Brighton Rock director Roxanne Benjamin also served as a producer on the original trilogy of films.

