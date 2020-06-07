Venom 2 Voted One of the Most Anticipated 2021 Movie Sequels

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been voted one of the most anticipated 2021 movie sequels after Sony Pictures pushed the Tom Hardy-starring Spider-Man spinoff from October to June 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following an industry-wide shifting of schedules that pushed Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious 9 from this past May to next April, Venom 2 swings into theaters June 25, 2021, after The Matrix 4, currently scheduled for May 21, 2021, and Jurassic World: Dominion, planned for June 11, 2021 despite having filmed for just two weeks before production was shut down in mid-March.

The Venom sequel emerged as a trending topic on Twitter Saturday after Fandom prompted users to pick their top three most anticipated movie sequels of 2021.

Listed by currently held 2021 release dates, options include Vin Diesel and John Cena's Fast 9 (April 2), Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 (May 21), Jurassic World: Dominion (June 11), Venom 2 (June 25), and the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16). Fall and winter options include Sony and Marvel Studios' still untitled Spider-Man 3 (November 5), Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts 3 (November 12), the Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible 7 (November 19), the James Cameron-directed Avatar 2 (December 17) and Robert Downey Jr's Sherlock Holmes 3 (December 22).

Directed by Andy Serkis, who takes over from Ruben Fleischer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage pits the titular anti-hero (Hardy) against serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the symbiote-clad maniac known as Carnage.