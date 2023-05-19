Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares Video of Jason Momoa Posing Shirtless on Car

✖

Things are getting heated on the set of Fast X - but don't worry, it's not another big fight and/or fued amongst the Fast and Furious cast! No, the heat this time is coming from a new video Vin Diesel has posted, which features his Fast X co-star Jason Momoa (Aquaman 2) posing shirtless on the hood of one of the signature Fast & Furious muscle cars. Take an eyeful of that in for yourself, below:

In the video, Vin Diesel says "So Jason, what are you doing on this car, and how are you feeling?"

Momoa responds with a cheeky comment that "I'm trying to film the new White Snake video. What do you think?"

The Aquaman star gets serious by saying "How do I feel? I feel amazing! It's day one, me and you together buddy!"

Momoa goes on to reveal his new Fast & Furious car: A purple muscle car (exact make and model to be revealed). Momoa celebrated the fact that the car matches the current color of his fingernails – but clearly, there's a different story there...

Fast X hit a major speedbump recently when longtime franchise director Justin Lin dropped out just days into filming. It has since been floated that Lin left after frustrations with Diesel's "difficult" behavior on set, leading to a "major disagreement" with the star. Fans of Fast & Furious know that Lin's account echoes much of what was said by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, after he and Diesel had their own falling-out (and very public spat) during the making of The Fate of the Furious. The Rock has since launched his own branch of the franchise (Hobbs & Shaw) and is openly refusing to return as Luke Hobbs for these final two Fast & Furious films.

Actual returning Fast & Furious cast includes Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han (Sung Kang). Charlize Theron, who played cyber-terrorist villain Cipher in The Fate of the Furious and last summer's F9, is also returning.

Fast Saga newcomers include Momoa, Reacher's Alan Ritchson, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19, 2023.