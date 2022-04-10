Brie Larson Confirms Fast 10 Casting

Last night, Vin Diesel broke the biggest Fast 10 casting news yet. The franchise lead revealed on Instagram that Captain Marvel star and Oscar-winner, Brie Larson, is joining the franchise. “Yeah yeah yeah…you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘That’s Captain Marvel,’” Diesel shared on Instagram alongside a selfie the two took. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. Today, Larson took to social media to confirm the news.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. Can’t wait to share more (when I can 😉),” Larson wrote. You can check out her tweet below:

The news of Larson’s Fast 10 casting is one of many big surprises. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel’s request, calling it “an example of his manipulation” and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies. While fans will surely miss The Rock’s presence, it was announced in January that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has officially been cast in the movie, which is arriving in 2023.

“It is back-to-back,” Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.