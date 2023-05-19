Jack Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Cast In Fast X

✖





Fast X has cast Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson in the upcoming movie according to Deadline. The latest entry in The Fast Saga has become the most star-studded affair this side of Avengers: Endgame. Jason Momoa and Brie Larson recently signed on for the rollicking ride. However, this proves curious for director Louis Letterier as he steps in to replace Justin Lin as director of the massive installment. News of a unfathomable budget for Fast X coincided with days of chatter about the reasons for Lin's departure from the project. Dan Mazeau and the former director penned this script. And Lin will be around as a producer on the movie alongside Neal Moritz, Samantha Vincent, and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

If there was any doubt that Ritchson seems up to this task, it should be cast away with a single look toward Jack Reacher. The Amazon series shows off an impressive tactile feel that should nestle in nicely with the Fast Saga's various fistfights and death-defying stunts. Still, there's the specter of Lin's departure handing over the entire enterprise until this feature is in the can.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin said in a statement. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family."

ComicBook.com spoke with Vin Diesel last year. The series star revealed that the 10th and 11th movies will be filming back to back.

"It is back-to-back. The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate," Diesel divulged.

