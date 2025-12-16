The Fast and Furious Franchise Gets Its Weirdest Update Yet as Vin Diesel Confirms Surprising Cast Member

It’s been two years since Fast X ended on a massive cliffhanger. Though the franchise had announced lofty, ambitious plans for what seemed like the conclusion for the series, there has been little to no movement on the future of the franchise beyond series star and producer Vin Diesel revealing bits and pieces on social media. Teases have popped up, even mentions of cars that might be featured in the next movie, but so far, the grand finale of The Fast Saga has been nonexistent. A new update on the project is one that might cause the most head scratching, too, as Diesel has revealed a new cast member for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diesel took to social media over the weekend to make a grand proclamation about the future of The Fast and Furious franchise, as he is wont to do. This time, Diesel posted a photo of himself with none other than international football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The image alone, which sent fans into a frenzy, came with a caption that confirmed Diesel is bringing Ronaldo into the Fast family in some capacity, it reads: “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano”

The Fast Saga Bringing In Cristiano Ronaldo for a New Role (According to Vin Diesel)

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Ronaldo does not have any previous film credits to his name, though his global popularity clearly makes him a fit for a franchise like The Fast and the Furious. There’s just one problem with this: Diesel does nothing but continue to make announcements about the next movie in The Fast franchise, with no concrete details about when this movie will even get made, having been confirmed. Universal Studios has not made any announcements about a release date for the project (2023’s Fast X was delayed two different times), nor have there been any reports about actual momentum on the next movie.

Diesel’s reveal that Rinaldo has a role written for him in the new film comes on the heels of three more claims that the actor/producer has already made about what has been called the final film in the series. Previously, Diesel said that the film needed to not only return to Los Angeles but also bring the focus of the series back to street racing and car culture, both of which defined the very first movie (and some subsequent sequels). Finally, Diesel has said that the new movie needs to bring back Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner. Since Walker’s death in 2013, the franchise has largely walked around the actor’s passing by having his character only referenced by others and his car seen on screen. It’s possible that the new film could use visual effects (and Walker’s brothers) as they did during production on Furious 7, but, again, no concrete information about what Fast X Part 2 or Fast 11 or whatever its title becomes has been announced.

Perhaps the biggest question mark with the film is that 2023’s Fast X ended with a cliffhanger as Dom drove his car down a dam that was exploding, all while Roman, Tej, Ramsey, and Han were on a plane that was crashing (plus the surprise reveal that Gisele is not only alive but has a submarine). There are tons of plot points that will need resolving for the next movie, none of which point toward a return to street racing culture. In short, finding room for Cristiano Ronaldo in all of this might be one of the easiest things the next Fast movie can do.