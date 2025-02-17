Vin Diesel Shares New Update on His Next Major Movie Franchise

Vin Diesel has offered the first look at his upcoming Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots adaptation on social media. The Fast & Furious star posted what appears to be concept art for the film on Instagram, featuring two boxing robots – one green and one red – with the caption “Childhood dreams coming to life…” This marks the first substantial update on the project since July 2023, when Mattel confirmed the movie remained in active development. The timing of this reveal coincides with Mattel’s broader push into feature film production following the historic success of Barbie in 2023. While concept art reveals are often routine marketing steps, this glimpse offers the first concrete look at how the project might reimagine the classic tabletop boxing game for modern audiences.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots was first announced in April 2021 as a collaboration between Universal Pictures, Mattel Films, and Diesel’s One Race Films production company. Ryan Engle, known for adapting Rampage, has written the screenplay that will follow a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. While the premise has drawn some comparisons to Hugh Jackman’s 2011 film Real Steel, which also explored father-son dynamics in the context of robot boxing, this new adaptation aims to tell its own story.

Diesel’s post offers the first concrete glimpse of how the project might visualize its robotic characters, though no additional details about casting or production timeline have been revealed. Still, since it has been almost two years since the last update on Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, the concept art could be anticipating more significant developments soon.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Is Just One of Many Mattel Movies to Come

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Mattel Films is currently leveraging Barbie‘s unprecedented success to accelerate its slate of adaptations. The Greta Gerwig-directed movie ended its theatrical run with a box office of $1.4 billion worldwide, becoming Warner Bros. Pictures’ highest-grossing release. This has fundamentally altered the landscape for toy-based entertainment, proving that these properties can support sophisticated storytelling while maintaining broad commercial appeal.

This shift in perception has enabled Mattel to pursue increasingly ambitious projects across various genres. For instance, the Matchbox movie starring John Cena began filming in Budapest this January under the direction of Sam Hargrave (Extraction). There’s also a reimagining of Barney in development, with Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya crafting a mature, surrealistic interpretation of the purple dinosaur aimed at adult audiences. Similarly, the long-developed Hot Wheels movie has found renewed momentum through a partnership with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot at Warner Bros. Pictures, promising a fresh take on the racing toy line. Even seemingly straightforward properties like UNO are being reconceptualized, with development underway on an action-heist comedy. Finally, there’s a new Masters of the Universe film in active development, with the first set photos revealing Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots remains in development at Universal Pictures without an official release date.