Vin Diesel Reveals Fast & Furious 10 Is Filming in London

Fast and Furious 10 is the first of two final movies coming to the Vin Diesel-led Fast Saga, and while The Rock won’t be returning to play Luke Hobbs, there will be some exciting fresh faces in the 10th installment. Last month, it was announced that Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, has been officially cast in the movie, which is arriving in 2023. Earlier this month, Diesel teased that the movie would be going into production soon, and yesterday he took to Instagram to reveal they will be shooting in London.

“Fast is back in London, amongst many new locations around the world for the Finale of Fast… Hope to make you proud… All love, Always,” Diesel wrote. Franchise star Ludacris commented on the post with “👑👑👑.” Cody Walker, who stood in for his late brother Paul Walker to help compelte filming for the seventh movie, added a “🤙🏻” emoji. You can view Diesel’s post below:

“It is back-to-back,” Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

According to director Justin Lin, the final two movies will be ambitious.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin explained last September. “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

“There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real-world issues that we’re encountering,” Lin said of filming back-to-back. “But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.