Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin Says Final Two Films Are the “Last Chapter”

The Fast and the Furious franchise has been delighting viewers for decades now, bringing ever-escalating stories about its found family of characters to life. Around the release of F9: The Fast Saga earlier this year, it was confirmed that the flagship series would be ending with two films, with director Justin Lin set to return. In a recent interview with Collider, Lin spoke about the narrative of the final two films, which are expected to film back to back, and revealed that they will be a single storyline told across the installments.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin explained. “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

“There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real world issues that we’re encountering,” Lin said of filming back-to-back. “But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

Franchise star Vin Diesel also spoke about the decision to wrap the film up with two films, and hinted that it will be a finale that’s worth the wait.

“Well, kind of because that’s always what was discussed. Even as far back as 2012, 2013, it was something that Pablo [Walker] and I would discuss, finishing on the 10th one,” Diesel revealed. “That just always felt right. And being a part of the Marvel franchise, seeing that possibility that when you have that much story you can end with two films. It was something that we’d talked about that became real. It’s just been such a wonderful, wonderful run, and we’d always envisioned that 10 would be the farewell, the finale, and that is what our story is working towards.”

