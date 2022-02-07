Vin Diesel Confirms Fast & Furious 10 About to Begin Filming

Vin Diesel is teasing Fast & Furious fans with early signs that the Fast Saga is once again in production! Diesel’s latest Instagram post found the action star out in Los Angeles and enjoying some NASCAR over the weekend. The NASCAR sports clearly helped get Vin Diesel in the right frame of mind – something he confirms himself, when revealing that he’s feeling the spirit of NASCAR flowing as he and the Fast crew get ready to start filming Fast & Furious 10!

“Sending you all positivity on this incredible Sunday!” Vin Diesel says in the video. “I and the kids just watched NASCAR here in LA… And it was a real fun event… We’re all in that racing mindset now, as we’re minutes away from the start of principal photography of Fast 10. “

Fast & Furious 10 will be the beginning of the two-part ending of the Fast Saga (at least this era of it). The tenth film already promises to be bigger and wilder than ever (and after F9 that’s really saying something); however, one big of controversy still hangs over it: the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Diesel tried(?) to bridge the rift when Fast & Furious 10 was in pre-production, writing Rock a public message he posted for the world to see:

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10… I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Diesel’s plea to The Rock came off as inflammatory as it did earnest. Johnson responded indirectly, stating (in no uncertain terms) during a public interview:

“I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson said to CNN. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return… We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Dwayne Johnson is out, but Fast & Furious 10 is still stacking a big cast of star, with the latest being Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Vin Diesel teases fans that Momoa won’t be the last famous face that shows up to surprise them in Fast & Furious 10″

“We have great cast additions that are going to make this really really really exciting,” Diesel says, in conclusion of the video. “We’re sending you all love and light and positivity.”