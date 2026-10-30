Vin Diesel Teases the New Cars for Fast & Furious 11, “Always the Fun Part”

Fast & Furious 11 is revving up with some new cars, at least according to star Vin Diesel. While details on the eagerly anticipated final chapter of the Fast & Furious series, officially titled Fast Forever, remain few, Diesel has been offering teases and hints on social media for months. While some have left fans more confused than curious, this new one will have anyone who enjoys the automotive cast of the series especially excited. On Instagram, Diesel shared a pair of photos inside a garage showcasing a wide range of vehicles with a caption suggesting that some of them might just be part of the film.

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“Preproduction…” he wrote in the caption. “The casting of cars is always the fun part. Haha.”

These photos constitute the biggest update we’ve gotten for Fast Forever yet and appears to confirm that preproduction on the film is underway, in keeping with what Diesel had previously said about hoping to get things started at the end of this year. The film, which is currently set for theatrical release on March 17, 2028, is being written Michael Lesslie and directed by Fast X director Louis Leterrier. Diesel serves as one of the film’s producers.

There Has Been a Lot of Mystery About Fast Forever But Things Seem to Finally Be On Track

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

As you might guess, Diesel’s post is very exciting for Fast & Furious fans and for good reason. It’s been three years since the last installment in the franchise and even when it comes to updates on Fast Forever, that’s been a bit of a wild ride. Earlier this year, Diesel shared that he’d seen the script for the movie and that it had made him cry, but then later, Leterrier revealed he hadn’t seen said script, though he also commented that he couldn’t tell fans the full truth, either. Then there were some other posts from Diesel that made fans think production on the film had already begun this summer only for it to turn out to just be a World Cup promo. That was followed up with a post of his 1970 Dodge Charger R/T with the caption “Director… Hmmm.” that had fans wondering if Diesel was taking over that role for the film.

While all of that has been a lot to sort out and take in, it has also kept excitement and interest in the upcoming finale burning, which is very likely the point. It can be very easy for interest in a long-running franchise to wane over time and creating a bit of a mystery about the details for an upcoming installment will definitely pique interest. Now, though, with preproduction seeming underway, it feels like things are moving forward confidently and if those cars are any indication, fans are going to be in for a real treat when Fast Forever makes its way to the big screen in 2028.

What do you think about Diesel’s latest Fast Saga update? Do you have a favorite car you’d love to see in the next film? Let us know in the comments.