Fast & Furious 11 Director Implies Fans Don’t Know the Whole Truth About Vin Diesel’s Final Script Update

Fast & Furious franchise fans have been eagerly awaiting the final installment, Fast Forever, but the movie has certainly had its ups and downs—and now, that ongoing complexity has gotten a little bit stranger. Earlier this year, Fast & Furious star , including the title, Fast Forever, and the release year, 2028, with the message “No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.” Since then, though, updates have been few and far between.

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Recently, Fast X actor Alan Ritchson acknowledged that Fast Forever has had “a lot of obstacles,” adding, “I think there’s going to be another one. I think it’s going to be great. And it’s just a matter of solving some big problems, very real problems.” Bewilderingly, though, Diesel very soon after , which he described as the best script he had read in decades and said had made him cry. Now, the already thorny situation is getting even thornier, with the director of the movie, Louis Leterrier, not only revealing that he hasn’t seen any such script but also, apparently, isn’t able to reveal the whole truth.

Fast Forever Director Indicates He Can’t Tell Audiences the Truth About the Movie

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According to , Leterrier confirmed that he hasn’t seen the script that apparently made Diesel cry, which has already raised some red flags with fans. Admittedly, it would be a bit odd if Diesel had read a script of Fast Forever but the director of the movie hadn’t, but that isn’t necessarily impossible. That isn’t the weirdest thing about Leterrier’s comments to Polygon, though. Rather, at one point during the interview, Leterrier was asked about the script of Fast Forever directly and said, “Well, uh, I’d love to tell you the full truth, but I can’t…There will be an ending, and it’s great. I was very, very lucky to be part of the franchise, and I love Vin, and I love Universal. They’re great to work with. So yeah. We’ll see, hopefully.”

Leterrier’s response certainly implies that something unusual is going on with the Fast Forever script—something that is, apparently, keeping him from telling audiences the truth about it. Understandably, this has led to questions about whether Vin Diesel really has seen a script that made him cry or if there is possibly something else going on behind the scenes (what exactly that might be remains impossible to guess). More concretely, though, Leterrier’s comments don’t exactly suggest that the movie is without a doubt going ahead with him at the helm. And, at the very least, that raises very serious doubts that Fast Forever is realistically going to be hitting theaters in just two years.