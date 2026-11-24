Vin Diesel may be best know for his appearances in The Fast and Furious franchise, but he has spent many years attempting to kickstart other franchises that could have been just as big as his high-octane, star-studded street-racing-turned-space-travelling saga. One such movie was released in 2002, when Diesel attempted to muscle into the action spy genre and become a bigger, louder James Bond in his role as extreme-sports daredevil Xander Cage in xXx. While the movie did generate a couple of sequels – although Diesel only returned for one of them, the movie was not the great success it could have been and has often been called one of the actor’s most incoherent and wildly over-the-top movies – which is quite a feat when glancing back through his catalog of acting roles. Now, those who do have a soft spot for Diesel’s xXx have only a limited time left to watch it before it leaves Netflix on December 1.

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In 2002, Diesel was coming off the success of The Fast and the Furious a year earlier, and a reteaming with that movie’s director Rob Cohen seemed like the best route to another hit for the actor. The film follows Diesel’s Xander Cage as he is recruited by Samuel L. Jackson’s NSA handler Augustus Gibbons to infiltrate a dangerous group of Russian terrorists. Costarring Asia Argento and Marton Csokas, the film was billed as James Bond meets punk rock – even knowingly having a tuxedo-wearing spy killed off in its opening sequence to send a message – but after landing itself a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, it became clear that the film was a very divisive affair. Even with renowned critic Roger Ebert surprisingly fighting its corner with a three and a half stars score and comment that “in its own punk way, xXx is as good as a good Bond movie,” the film couldn’t quite manage to please the majority.

Vin Diesel’s Xander Cage May Have Been Dealt a Rough Hand

XXX, Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, 2002. (c) Columbia Pictures

Despite coming with a title that could cause many problems for search engine results, xXx is a film that probably deserved more attention and love than it received. Audiences were a little more onboard with the chaotic and frantic action flick, giving it a 58% Popcornmeter rating, with many recent reviews pointing out that while the movie may be “big and dumb,” it is not the worst way to pass a couple of hours. Some call it “a pretty decent action movie if you don’t mind the action being completely unbelievable,” others call it “the worst movie I’ve ever seen.” That kind of vastly differing opinion did not hurt the movie’s box office performance as it turned a reasonable $80 million budget into a $277 million gross. That of course led to a sequel, xXx: State of the Union, in 2005, but this time it was Ice Cube in the driving seat with Diesel passing on a return.

In 2017, 15 years after his previous appearance, Diesel unexpectedly did return to the franchise in the blatantly titled, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Reviews of the movie were even more brutal than the original, but once again, coming in the wake of several huge Fast & Furious movies, Diesel’s xXx comeback led to a $346 million worldwide haul, and although a fourth movie has been discussed, it has yet to really get any traction. While Diesel may have starred in other more popular movies, those looking to have a blast without thinking too hard about it could do worse than to track down xXx before it leaves Netflix on December 1.

Does xXx deserve more love? Would you come back for a second viewing if you have already seen it? Let us know in the comments.