xXx 4 Gets a Disappointing Update

It's been a few years since xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and fans of the franchise have been waiting on the previously announced fourth film. Vin Diesel once teased his involvement in xXx 4, and there were even talks of a director being attached, although talks may have fallen through since then. There haven't been any updates on the upcoming fourth xXx movie in a while, and now a new update may disappoint fans. According to a new report from Deadline, The H Collective is launching a new company called H3 Entertainment, which looks to integrate Metaverse, Web3, and AI into a lineup of movies. They also revealed that they are working on a sequel to Brightburn and that xXx 4 is in some form of development at the studio.

All the way at the end of Deadline's article, the trade notes that, "The company's slate has also included a fourth installment in the xXx franchise but there's no update on progress on that project." This all but confirms that the film is still in the works but has not left the early development stage. But this does bode well for fans of the franchise and makes sense with Diesel's busy Fast and the Furious schedule.

The first xXx hit theaters back in 2002, and was followed up with two sequels : 2005's xXx: State of the Union led by Ice Cube as Darius Stone, and 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which reintroduced Diesel's character back into the franchise. Ice Cube's Darius Stone also made a surprise appearance in Return of Xander Cage. After wrapping up filming on Fast and the Furious 9, Diesel teased more xXx in the future.

"After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9...A film I am so immensely proud of," Diesel shared in a recent Instagram post. "Before entering the next character and film project...so much to be excited about...Fastcontinuation, Xander Cage, Riddick...Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center."

