Vin Diesel Finally Gives the Fast & Furious Movie Update Fans Were Waiting For

Vin Diesel shares an exciting Fast X – Part 2 update, revealing that the plan is to begin production on the film this summer in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the actor provided updates on a variety of projects he has in the pipeline, and, of course, he had to comment on the future of Dom Toretto and family. While reiterating that the upcoming Fast & Furious installment is being positioned as the final installment in the series, he stated the crew is committed to shooting the film in California. However, Diesel did not provide a specific date for when cameras might start rolling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In between juggling this crazy schedule for the year we continue the fight to bring Fast X2, the finale, back to LA this summer!” Diesel wrote in the post caption. You can check out the full post, which includes updates on franchises like Marvel, xXx, and Riddick, in the space below:

After Fast X hit theaters back in 2023, development on the second part seemingly hit a snag. Last November, Diesel had a much less optimistic update when he indicated Fast X – Part 2 was being held up due to internal studio conflicts. According to the actor, Universal wants the film to come out in March 2026, while Comcast (Universal’s parent company) expressed interest in making a two-part finale for the franchise.

Fast X – Part 2 is directed by Louis Leterrier, who hopes the film will be ready to debut in 2026 to celebrate the property’s 25th anniversary. Despite those comments and what Diesel has said in the past, Fast X – Part 2 does not have an official release date as of this writing. As fans await that information, Diesel has shared concept art and glimpses of which cars will be featured in the film.

If Diesel is eyeing summer as the production start date, it means whatever behind the scenes issues that were plaguing Fast X – Part 2 have apparently been resolved. As recently as last summer, franchise star Tyrese Gibson said he hadn’t seen a script, but it sounds like all the pieces have fallen into place. If Fast X – Part 2 begins shooting in the near future, it should be able to meet that target release window of 2026. Leterrier’s desire to have the film premiere next year is understandable; Universal would be able to make a monumental event out of the mainline series concluding as the franchise celebrates a milestone. That would certainly make it an emotional experience for fans, as well as the cast and crew.

Turning Fast X – Part 2 into a major occasion like that could go a long way in ensuring the mainline series rides off on a high note. Following back-to-back $1 billion earners, the franchise has lost some of its luster at the box office. The three most recent entries have all seen diminishing returns, and while the $714.5 million worldwide gross posted by Fast X isn’t anything to sneeze at, Universal was probably hoping for more given its $378.8 million production budget. Nobody involved with the Fast & Furious franchise wants to see Dom go out with a whimper, so the filmmakers will do everything they can to make Fast X – Part 2 as special as it can be.