Marvel Fans Can See VisionQuest’s First Two Episodes Early, But There’s a Catch

A lot of Marvel fans have their eyes on Avengers: Doomsday next, with the upcoming crossover movie this December set to not only bring together the biggest MCU ensemble yet but also mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise. That movie may already be selling out screenings months ahead of time, but it’s not even the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will arrive. This October, Marvel Studios will debut VisionQuest, their new TV series that continues major plot threads from other corners of the franchise and will see the return of Ultron to the MCU.

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Though the first episode is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 14, some lucky Marvel fans will be able to see the first two episodes of the series early. Empire has announced that the first two episodes of VisionQuest will screen at the BFI London Film Festival on Monday, October 12, meaning Marvel fans in the area can secure tickets and watch the first part of the next MCU chapter early (and on the big screen). Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 17, but will be available a week earlier for BFI members.

VisionQuest Gets Early Premiere Ahead of Disney+ Debut

There’s a lot to be excited about with VisionQuest, in part because it has already been billed as the conclusion of the “WandaVision trilogy” that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. The first trailer for the series already confirmed how it will pick up from the Vision’s last appearance, when he got his all-white makeover, but also revealed how it will deliver human versions of the many, many AI programs that have previously populated the MCU.

To that end, another major reason to be excited about the series is James Spader’s return as Ultron to the MCU after an eleven-year absence. Previously, it seemed like the long-standing comic villain had been written out entirely from the MCU’s future, but VisionQuest has devised a way to make sure that he’s back. Though Avengers: Age of Ultron remains a less-cherished entry in the series, no fan will tell you that Spader was bad as the title villain, making his return a huge moment.

Other AI constructs set to appear in VisionQuest, played by actual human actors this time, include EDITH (Emily Hampshire), previously appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home; Friday (Orla Brady), previously appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron and more; Jocasta (T’Nia Miller), making her MCU debut (though an Easter Egg teased she’s been around for some time), and JARVIS (James D’Arcy), the original AI that became the Vision and was modeled after Howard Stark’s butler (D’Arcy played the character in Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame).