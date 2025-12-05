5 Most Rewatchable MCU TV Shows, Ranked

With more than 15 Disney+ shows released, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s television sector has hit its stride. Since WandaVision marked the beginning of the superhero franchise’s TV endeavors on the streaming platform nearly five years ago, numerous standout series have expanded the MCU’s world and brought tons of great characters to the screen. Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Daredevil: Born Again represent some of the MCU’s most interesting narratives on Disney+; however, they aren’t quite as rewatchable as some of the platform’s best Marvel shows. Relevant storylines, complex characters, and well-executed humor are just some of the traits that make MCU shows easy to view again and again.

Ranked according to their rewatchability, the following five MCU shows are the most enjoyable titles to revisit on Disney+.

5) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Image Courtesy of marvel Studios

Even though The Falcon and the Winter Soldier received mixed reactions from MCU fans in the wake of its airing, the miniseries ranks among the most rewatchable shows because of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) subsequent storylines in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Watching Sam officially become Captain America and grapple with the weight of his new role is amazing. Meanwhile, Bucky’s reflection on his dark past as the Winter Soldier and Walker’s morally ambiguous approach to the Captain America mantle are rendered even more interesting in retrospect now that they have joined the Thunderbolts/New Avengers. Sam and Bucky’s friendship, plus The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s impressive action sequences, are also great to experience again.

4) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Loki‘s two seasons are a wild ride of multiversal adventures, and the show thrills even more when watching it a second or third time. The variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) embarks on a mind-bending self-discovery journey that additionally reveals giant stakes involving the multiverse. Introducing the Time Variance Authority (TVA) has proven to be a pivotal plot point in the MCU. Thanks to Loki, audiences now know how separate timelines and realities function. Hiddleston is always a joy to watch as the God of Mischief, and the actor wonderfully shines again in the Disney+ show. Loki will almost certainly prove extremely important down the stretch in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, cementing the series as a compulsory rewatch ahead of the Multiverse Saga’s culmination.

3) Hawkeye

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) first outing in the MCU is a TV show to remember. Hawkeye brings a ton of Marvel characters together on the streets of New York, resulting in a riveting six-episode tale full of action, humor, and heart. Kate’s budding friendship with her longtime idol, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), is remarkably wholesome, but there is so much more to enjoy. The introduction of Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), the return of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and the inclusion of Lucky the Pizza dog all keep Hawkeye engrossing from start to finish. Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) appearance is the show’s best part, as the character brings even better comedy and emotion to the story. Lastly, Hawkeye‘s Christmas theme makes it a fun series worth returning to every year during the holidays. Excellently holding up after multiple rewatches, Hawkeye deserves more recognition.

2) WandaVision

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) arc has captivated MCU fans for more than a decade, and WandaVision is the most spellbinding chapter of her journey. Boasting an inventive sitcom style, tons of laugh-out-loud humor, and a profound exploration of grief, WandaVision emphatically separates itself from every other MCU project. Accordingly, the limited series can be rewatched time and time again without growing stale. Even when aware of WandaVision‘s many plot twists, audiences are perpetually mystified by Wanda’s false reality in Westview. The terrific debut of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) only adds to the excitement, and Wanda’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch is still a breathtaking moment in MCU history.

A funny, poignant, and all-around unforgettable work of television, WandaVision demands multiple viewings to fully take in all of its layers. Not even Wanda’s uncertain MCU future could weaken the Disney+ show’s sensational air of mystery and intricate character development. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness may have turned Wanda’s trajectory on its head, but WandaVision remains an outstanding MCU show that has stood the test of time.

1) Agatha All Along

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along triumphs as a continuation of WandaVision that also lays the groundwork for storylines in the MCU’s near future. A twist-filled quest on the mythical Witches’ road brings Agatha’s fascinating past to light and introduces a band of compelling magic-wielders with unique backstories. From Rio Vidal/Death (Aubrey Plaza) to Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) to Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), Agatha All Along‘s witches superbly complement the show’s magnetic main character. Agatha All Along‘s comedy never gets old, and its more sincere moments never fail to resonate.

The series is made all the more rewatchable going forward due to the highly anticipated unveiling of Billy Maximoff/Wiccan (Joe Locke), subtle hints at Wanda’s return, and a deeper exploration of the MCU’s supernatural side. Billy’s return in an upcoming Young Avengers project and the introduction of his brother Tommy in VisionQuest should nicely advance Agatha All Along‘s narrative. Elevated by extraordinary acting performances, Agatha All Along solidifies itself as the most rewatchable MCU show.

