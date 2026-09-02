One VisionQuest Character Theory Seems Much More Likely After New MCU Reports

Both the MCU and Star Wars seem to be slowing down on their live-action TV shows recently after both franchises had exploded with them around 2020 and continued putting them out for many years. That has, unfortunately, meant some disappointing cancellations at times, including Marvel’s recent decision not to bring Wonder Man back for a second season, but there also simply seem to be fewer new live-action streaming shows in the pipeline. Given that this is happening with both major franchises, it may very well be a broader change that Disney is intentionally implementing moving forward. However, these shows aren’t fully over yet, as the MCU’s next live-action series release, VisionQuest, makes quite clear.

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As the title of the show suggests, VisionQuest centers on the character Vision, who was introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron as, essentially, an AI who became significantly more human-like as a result of the Mind Stone. He sadly died in Avengers: Infinity War, although he was reborn—in two ways, technically—in WandaVision. That show concluded with the so-called White Vision flying off having just had his memories restored, and based on the VisionQuest trailer, that is where this new narrative will pick up, with Vision seemingly still trying to make sense of everything that has happened to him and who/what he is. This will also be the conclusion of , as it’s been called, comprising WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest. Despite that focus on Wanda and Vision, though, it seems this show may be adding a very surprising character, based on previous hints at D23 and new reports.

Will Human Torch Be in VisionQuest?

There were myriad reveals at D23 this year, including the announcement of several X-Men casting decisions, but because there was so much excitement about some of that news, seemingly smaller reveals and theories got pushed to the sidelines to a degree. Among those fascinating details shown at D23 was artwork for VisionQuest that looked very much like it was hinting that Jim Hammond, or the Human Torch, would be playing some sort of role in the show. At the time, that seemed rather unlikely, as it wasn’t clear how the Human Torch would fit into this story that seems relatively self-contained (although, notably, this version of the character is a synthezoid, offering at least a thematic connection).

However, new reports have also suggested that Jim Hammond will be appearing in VisionQuest, fueling fan speculation about this possibility. For now, this remains an unconfirmed rumor only, and it’s still not entirely clear how Jim Hammond could connect to Vision’s story arc in the show. Stranger things have certainly happened in Marvel, though, so it’s entirely possible that this character will in fact have his MCU debut in VisionQuest—and, thankfully, MCU fans only have to wait a little more than a month to finally find out.