VisionQuest’s Post-Credit Scene is the Best Marketing Doomsday Could Have, and Confirms the MCU’s Secret Weapon

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2018, it would have been hard for anyone to predict where it is about to arrive this December with Avengers: Doomsday. One of the biggest leaps of faith taken in movie history was the idea that an interconnected series of over 50 movies and TV shows could work. Now, it looks like superhero fatigue has been put firmly back in its box with Doomsday set to become the highest grossing movie of the decade and one of the highest grossing movies of all time. This week’s finale of Disney+ series VisionQuest has now given long-term MCU fans who love the franchise even more reason to be excited with the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch now confirmed after years of uncertainty. Revealed in a secret post-credit scene of the Paul Bettany-led series, Doctor Doom resurrecting Scarlet Witch is something that has put Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige’s best secret weapon fully on display.

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The MCU has been through a few tough years since Avengers: Endgame became a movie so big it almost killed off the franchise. Everyone expected the movies that followed, such as Black Widow, to be just as big, but that wasn’t really possible. Instead, the franchise essentially returned to its roots, with new origin stories, character-focused movies, and a host of new TV shows on Disney+. This delivered mixed reactions when Marvel Studios were pushed to make more content quicker by then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek, sparking a rough run of movies that included several of the lowest-grossing MCU releases ever. Yet, VisionQuest has quietly proven that all the online trolling and complaints about some storylines not been resolved in two to three years is nothing more than white noise, as everything has its place and time in the story if audiences are patient.

Scarlet Witch’s Return is Timed to Perfection

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Four years ago, Scarlet Witch became the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first film that really stepped into the multiverse, and by the final reel she had met her demise by entombing herself and the Darkhold under Mount Wundagore. Although the character’s death has been confirmed over and over by Feige, Olsen, and a Marvel Timeline book release, there are many who just didn’t believe it. Scarlet Witch has strong connections to Doctor Doom throughout the history of Marvel Comics, making her involvement in Doomsday almost essential, but keeping up the pretence that she was gone from the franchise was all part of the plan for a perfectly timed rug-pull right on the cusp of Doomsday‘s final trailer release and imminent arrival in cinemas.

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VisionQuest was advertised as the final chapter in the WandaVision trilogy, with Agatha All Along being the middle chapter of the story. The timing of the series’ release is probably no coincidence, and proves the thing Kevin Feige knows how to do best – make plans a long way in advance. There is a good chance that the return of Scarlet Witch was always on the cards for this point in the story, even before Doomsday replaced The Kang Dynasty. Over the entire MCU, Feige has managed, with the help of his team and several comprehensive bibles, to almost perfectly assemble a timeline of events that all lead into and around each other even though it is all made up. That is the true secret weapon of the MCU, and even though some post-credit scene threads are left dangling for a long time, where they will be picked up again is most always being thought of before anyone even sees them.

The Doomsday Clock Has Been a Huge Gimmick

Marvel Studios’ marketing of Doomsday has been hard to fault. The initial chair reveal announcement of the core cast was watched for hours by millions on YouTube, very little has been revealed about the actual plot of the movie, and when the studio began its live countdown clock more than a year before the film’s arrival in cinemas it became exactly the reason Marvel Studios are mostly untouchable in what they do. Who could put up a live stream of a ticking clock and have over 20,000 people watching it at any one time? Only Marvel Studios. While DC were announcing cast of Superman and other core DCU characters via James Gunn’s personal social media accounts, Marvel Studios has always been able to think outside the box and deliver something that becomes not just an event but an ongoing moment that can last for months.

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The clock has often been used to signify that something new is about to happen. Subtle changes have been made to the video feed around the time of trailer release or new social media post, and for the VisionQuest finale’s return of Scarlet Witch, the timer turned red. These little moments might be mocked by some on social media – usually for engagement and rage baiting purposes – but they are what have kept the MCU ahead of the game throughout most of its 18-year existence (more if you consider that almost every Marvel movie made is now part of the story via the multiverse). As the Multiverse Saga heads towards its conclusion, it is easy to assume that the plans for the next phase of the MCU, expected to be centred heavily on mutants of the X-Men, are already in place for several years to come (up to a decade according to one comment by Feige), and all of that will require yet more creative marketing, which is surely also already being discussed right now.

Are you exited for the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch? Has Marvel Studios managed to cover the cracks of losing Kang well enough with their Doomsday plans? Let us know in the comments.