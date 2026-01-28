New MCU Phase 7 Rumor Means It Can Finally Do The Marvel Story Everyone’s Wanted For 12 Years

The latest MCU rumor has the company bringing back a character in Phase 7 that could finally give fans a storyline they have wanted for 12 years now. Wanda Maximoff made her debut in 2014, appearing in the post-credit scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier with her brother Quicksilver. She followed that up one year later in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where she started as a villain before joining the team and watching her brother die. She then appeared in three more MCU movies before starring in her own spinoff series, WandaVision. Finally, as the Scarlet Witch, she turned into a fully fledged villain and died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, in Marvel, no one stays dead. Scooper Daniel Richtman has revealed that sources say a Scarlet Witch movie is in development for Phase 7. This could allow Marvel to bring a popular Marvel Comics story to the big screen.

Scarlet Witch Rumored for Phase 7 MCU Movie

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Hearing that a Scarlet Witch movie might be in development is not really that much of a surprise. No one stays dead in Marvel Comics, and the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness never showed Wanda’s body after she realizes how far she had fallen and brought down Mount Dunmdagfore, destroying all copies of the Darkhold in an act of self-sacrifice. If there is no dead body, it is always assumed the character isn’t really dead.

There is also a good chance that dead characters could be brought back to life in Avengers: Secret Wars and the fallout from that movie event. This movie should combine characters from different Earths in the multiverse, and this could bring in a different version of Wanda Maximoff. Whether the MCU brings back its Scarlet Witch, or a different one, it was always clear that the franchise planned to bring the character back eventually.

This could also happen as soon as VisionQuest this summer. That series will follow the return of The Vision after he left at the end of WandaVision. It is also supposed to reintroduce Tommy (Speed) to the world as Vision and Wanda’s son from WandaVision, now grown up. This miniseries is supposed to be the final part of a trilogy that included WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the latter of which brought back Wanda and Vision’s other son, Billy (Wiccan). Expect this series to at least hint at Scarlet Witch’s return.

Could the MCU Be Planning House of M?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The question then comes down to what storyline a Scarlet Witch movie will tell. There are several great comic book storylines, although most of them offer character assassinations of Wanda, continuing to focus on her mental health issues, and having her make villain-like decisions. However, one of these is still a good story and could work out as a one-shot movie. That is House of M.

The X-Men will be leading the way in Phase 7 of the MCU, and if they show up first, and they likely will, having Wanda create the House of M world could be a second way to show even more mutants in the world, and it could also help to bring in more mutants to the MCU, thanks to the fallout from the series. The story sees Wanda creating a world where her family rules and everyone lives in peace and happiness. However, one person (Wolverine) remembers how the world is supposed to be and sets out to restore it.

The biggest problem with creating a House of M storyline is that it has realistically already been done. This was the plot of WandaVision. Both stories have Wanda creating a world where everyone lives a happy and peaceful life, even though she does it by force. Because of that, don’t expect the upcoming Scarlet Witch movie to be based on House of M, since that would have Wanda repeat a mistake she already made.

Instead, the best idea for a Scarlet Witch storyline would be from her pre-Sorceress Supreme storylines, where she started a metaphysical shop called the Emporium and hired Darcy Lewis (from Thor and WandaVision) to work there. The store had a “Last Door” through which anyone who desperately needed help could use to find Wanda (even if they didn’t know what it was), and she would aid them. It could lead to Scarlet Witch showing she was a hero again, and finally redeem the MCU hero.

What do you think?