Netflix Releases First Teaser Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Vivo

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix have partnered for yet another major animated title, which will be released around the world later this summer. This week, Netflix and Sony struck a deal for the upcoming animated musical Vivo, which stars Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will feature brand new music written and performed by Miranda, so movie fans are understandably looking forward to its upcoming release. On Tuesday, just a day after announcing the acquisition of Vivo, Netflix released a short teaser trailer to show off what the movie has to offer.

Meet Vivo, a musically-gifted kinkajou (voiced by @Lin_Manuel) who embarks from Havana to Miami on a quest to deliver a love song 🎶 VIVO features original songs by Miranda & Alex Lacamoire, plus the voices of @GloriaEstefan, Juan de Marcos González, @ZoeSaldana & more! pic.twitter.com/zmihTim6GM — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) April 27, 2021

The 30-second teaser was released on Tuesday morning, and it features a little taste of the music that will make up the movie. Miranda is front and center, voicing a kinkajou (otherwise known as a rainforest honey bear) who plays music in the crowded square of Havana with his beloved owner Andres.

Vivo stars Miranda, Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, Gloria Estefan, Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry, and Ynairaly Simo. The film is directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2). DeMicco co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara Alegria Hudes.

Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong, and Rich Moore produced Vivo, while Miranda served as executive producer alongside Laurence Mark and Louis Koo Tin Lok. Alex Lacamoire composed the film's score and legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins served as a visual consultant.

“Bringing Vivo to life has been an incredible artistic journey," Miranda said in a statement to Variety. "I couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Kirk, Quiara, Alex and the entire team at Sony Animation. I’m so excited Vivo will have a home at Netflix, where kids of all ages will be able to enjoy the film’s songs and adventures again and again.”

“Inspired by the words and music of Lin-Manuel, Quiara and Alex, hundreds of artists at Sony Pictures Animation worked through uncharted and difficult times, bringing passion and beauty to every frame of the film," added DeMicco. "And as a musical, Vivo is a love letter to Latin music and this movie couldn’t exist without the heartfelt work of our vocal talent, including Gloria Estefan, Juan de Marcos, Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry, Ynairaly Simo and many others. I speak for everyone who helped make Vivo when I say we couldn’t be happier that our film can soon be enjoyed safely by millions of families on Netflix.”

