WandaVision Reportedly Resuming Filming in July as Paul Bettany Cancels Convention Appearance

WandaVision is reportedly resuming filming in July as Paul Bettany has canceled a convention appearance. Tampa Bay Comic Convention posted about the Vision star dropping out of the convention today. While that’s a sad moment for fans of the Marvel actor, it also might signal the start of things picking back up for Marvel Studios. Many had been wondering if the Disney+ shows scheduled for this year would be able to adhere to the timeline that the studio set forth for itself. With this news and murmurs that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are ready to pick back up as well, the year could be salvaged for the company. WandaVision has long been speculated to be big for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Their Facebook reads, “We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles. We're working on guest additions!”

For the actors themselves, Elizabeth Olsen has been on record about her excitement for fans to see what Marvel has been cooking up. With so much on the line for both the streaming platform and the company itself, all of these larger efforts have to connect with fans. The hype is there, and apparently there are some big surprises waiting for people when the show debuts on Disney+.

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen revealed earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.” You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

The full statement provided by Tampa Bay Comic Convention about their upcoming event can be found below.

After nearly two months of agonizing uncertainty, we have received confirmation from the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa Fire Marshal that TBCC 2020 will move forward with numerous health measures enacted by the venue and various levels of government, to keep attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff as safe as possible.”

