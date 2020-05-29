WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Teases Massive Stunt for the Disney+ Series

✖

With so many Marvel movie postponements happening because of the coronavirus, many have wondered if the upcoming Disney+ shows will still be released as planned. As of now, The Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision still have their 2020 release dates, and we're holding out hope that they'll stay that way. There's a lot to look forward to in the new shows, including the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. Dennings played the role in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, which means she hasn't been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013. Recently, Dennings appeared on Whitney Cummings' Good For You podcast and teased her involvement in an action-packed sequence.

"There was a scene where I'm running through a field and I get to the night shoot and there's no stunt on the call sheet," Dennings explained. The reason this was a surprise was due to the fact that the actor had previously suffered a bad ankle injury. While this tease doesn't give much away, we're having a hard time picturing what this could mean for the show considering all the footage we've seen mostly features Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in different sitcom eras. Disney+ is definitely keeping up guessing, which is pretty exciting. You can watch a clip from Denning's interview in the tweet below:

Darcy running through a field in WandaVision.. pic.twitter.com/OzCCsyBmH2 — ᱬ Wanda’s pr manager ᱬ (@vizwandamaximof) May 26, 2020

WandaVision is currently expected to premiere in December. In addition to Olsen, Bettany, and Dennings, the new series will also feature Marvel alum Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent).

“I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.” You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

