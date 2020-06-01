X-Men's Evan Peters Reportedly Appearing in MCU's WandaVision

✖

Evan Peters will reportedly be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's WandaVision series. The actor previously portrayed Quicksilver in the X-Men film franchise and will be a part of the Avengers movie world whenever the Disney+ series is able to arrive. WandaVision was deep into its production, if not completely finished, when the coronavirus pandemic caused productions around the world to close down completely. The WandaVision series was originally scheduled to be released in December on Disney+ but there is no word yet on whether or not it has been moved due to a potential delay in production of the series.

Marvel fans will quickly make a connection between Evan Peters and his role in the X-Men universe, especially in the WandaVision series which leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Peters' Quicksilver and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch have the same last name. Pietro Maximoff and Wanda Maximoff are the children of Magneto in Marvel Comics, however, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this appeared not to be the case. Pietro Maximoff was portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where the character was killed off. If Peter is reprising his role as Quicksilver from the X-Men movie universe, this could be the first sign of mutants showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if only by way of the Multiverse allowing for their introduction.

The report of Peters playing a role in WandaVision first came from Murphy's Multiverse. The original report bills Peters as a "mystery role." The official synopsis for the series suggests "everything is not as it seems."

Peters' appearance in WandaVision will not be a major supporting role. He will appear in the series briefly. The cast also includes Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, Teyonah Paris, and Shane Berengue. It is written by Jac Schaeffer of Black Widow and directed by Matt Shakman. Dennings recently opened up about some stunt work on the series.

