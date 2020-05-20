Tampa Bay Comic Con Gets Green Light for July Dates

✖

The comic convention circuit will be back sooner than you think. In a detailed Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the organizers behind Tampa Bay Comic Con confirmed they've received the green light from officials to keep with the event that's been scheduled for mid-July. As of now, the convention will still take place from July 10th to July 12th at the Tampa Convention Center, likely making it one of the only conventions to stand its ground from a summer date. Even pillars of the convention circuit like San Diego Comic-Con have cancelled their dates in late July.

Though the Tampa-based convention will still take place, the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa Fire Marshal are forcing the convention to implement several new safety measures, including mandatory temperature checks, increased cleaning and disinfection staff, and restricted occupancy.

The full statement provided by Tampa Bay Comic Convention can be found below.

"After nearly two months of agonizing uncertainty, we have received confirmation from the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa Fire Marshal that TBCC 2020 will move forward with numerous health measures enacted by the venue and various levels of government, to keep attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff as safe as possible. Below you’ll find some of the measures that will be enacted:

Temperature screenings will be mandatory for all occupants prior to entering Tampa Convention Center. Those exhibiting temperatures above a certain level will not be allowed entry into the convention. Tampa Convention Center has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms and more. Hand sanitizing stations shall be set through the pre-function space and high traffic areas at entrance points. Interior occupancy of the exhibit hall, ballrooms, and meeting rooms shall be strictly limited, with one-way ingress and one-way egress of all interior spaces.

We’ve been waiting in limbo, not knowing and not having answers for quite a while. Now, we can resume guest announcements, along with exhibitor/artist alley invoicing, and guest bookings.

We're looking forward to another nerdy weekend at Tampa Bay Comic Convention, in less than two months!"

After Tampa Bay Comic Con in July, the next biggest convention on the circuit is ReedPOP's Emerald City Comic Con in late August. The convention had been previously scheduled for March but was the first domino to fall as events began being canceled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How long until you will feel comfortable attending a convention? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Cover photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.