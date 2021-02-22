Magneto Trends As WandaVision Fans Hold Out Hope for Cameo

By Adam Barnhardt

WandaVision fans are really hoping that Magneto shows up at one point or another throughout the two episodes remaining. Throughout the massive press tour for the Disney+ hit, both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have suggested a massive reveal towards the end of the series, one many have speculated to be either Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender reprising their roles as the iconic X-Men villain. The theory has become so popular, the legendary baddie is trending worldwide on Twitter.

The theories have been rooted primarily in a quote circulating from Bettany, who suggests he got to work with an actor on the series he's always dreamed about working with.

"There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," Bettany told Black Girl Nerds last month. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the big WandaVision cameo could be? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

