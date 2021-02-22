Magneto Trends As WandaVision Fans Hold Out Hope for Cameo
WandaVision fans are really hoping that Magneto shows up at one point or another throughout the two episodes remaining. Throughout the massive press tour for the Disney+ hit, both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have suggested a massive reveal towards the end of the series, one many have speculated to be either Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender reprising their roles as the iconic X-Men villain. The theory has become so popular, the legendary baddie is trending worldwide on Twitter.
The theories have been rooted primarily in a quote circulating from Bettany, who suggests he got to work with an actor on the series he's always dreamed about working with.
"There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," Bettany told Black Girl Nerds last month. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."
Keep scrolling to see what MCU fans are saying!
Prayer Circle
prevnext
prayer circle for magneto appearing in wandavision pic.twitter.com/EZyJOxSWUl— veronica (@Iokiswhore) February 22, 2021
Remember When?
prevnext
magneto trending so here is one of his most badass scenes where he kills some nazis pic.twitter.com/LWQlnoliBy— edie | magneto stan era 2.0 (@marxalorian) February 22, 2021
Okay, Jim Halpert
prevnext
What happens if magneto doesn’t show up in wandavision? pic.twitter.com/UMz7jgNv3A— Dan ᱬ Ω (@Danromanova) February 22, 2021
The Apple Doesn't Fall Far...
prevnext
Magneto is trending. Here is him and Wanda showing us why it's a bad idea to point guns at thempic.twitter.com/lTLRBbQwrf— RAD (@radvstheworld) February 22, 2021
House of M
prevnext
Magneto showing up on #WandaVision?
Yeah all I got to say is,— DT2ComicsChat™ (@DT2ComicsChat) February 22, 2021
he better be bringing the whole family with him.#Maximoffs #Mutants#XMen#HouseofM#ItsTime pic.twitter.com/3Uf3uEtYEB
Won't Be Amused
prevnext
when magneto doesn’t show up in the season finale of #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/9PKKCQyik3— christian (@KyloCool630) February 22, 2021
Apologize Before Hand
prevnext
if michael fassbenders magneto turns up in wandavision im sorry in advance for my actions pic.twitter.com/MIgWv0fdML— c (@valkryries) February 22, 2021
As He Should Be
prevnext
magneto trending as he should be pic.twitter.com/nDD41ndniV— sam (@photonswidow) February 22, 2021
Tough to Top
prevnext
Ian McKellen’s Magneto is both some of the best casting and best villains of all time. Owns every second of the role. Gonna be tough for the MCU to top this pic.twitter.com/8ubvQY0vqP— El Borko 🎱 (@bork_21) February 19, 2021
That's All, Folks
Magneto. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/GKuZElR8a6— it was SROL all along (@srolsaysstuff) February 22, 2021
*****
The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.0comments
Who do you think the big WandaVision cameo could be? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev